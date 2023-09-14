Auckland Women To Benefit From A New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall today announced funding of $12.3 million for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital.

The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7 billion currently being planned and delivered across the country to enhance New Zealand’s hospital and health services.

“The development of this stand-alone unit will help provide West Aucklanders with more choices around birthing and a supportive environment for women, babies and their families following birth,” said Ayesha Verrall.

“The new facility will include six birthing or postnatal suites, a whānau room, education room, staff areas and gardens.

“The unit will also include Auckland’s first community breast milk bank to enable more babies to have access to breastmilk, especially the most-vulnerable babies being cared for in the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU). Milk banks ensure the safe distribution of human breast milk, which is pasteurised and frozen before being distributed to whānau most in-need.”

“The unit will see an increase in capacity of 500 births per year to accommodate the growing needs of the West Auckland community. This will also free up space in the Waitākere Maternity Unit for pregnant people who are unwell and need specialist care.

“The unit has been co-designed with clinicians and the community. It not only increases beds, it provides access to maternity services for Māori, Pacific and teenage parents in a culturally appropriate way.

“Local midwives have been consulted with to identify clinical service needs as well mana whenua to understand appropriate tikanga practices. A key focus of this development is to meet the aspirations of Māori, Pacific and teen parents to encourage early engagement with maternity care, and to create an environment where people feel welcome and safe in the unit.”

“Up until now community midwives have had to travel to provide care and it will be helpful to have a facility close-at-hand.

“It is important to be able to offer women the opportunity to give birth in a home-like environment. This will not be suitable for mothers with complex pregnancies, but it will help those more regular pregnancies who want vaginal births,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Construction of the unit is expected to get underway in March 2024, with completion due in May 2025.

