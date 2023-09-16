Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Voting Locations Now Available At Vote.nz

Saturday, 16 September 2023, 8:49 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission

You can now find your closest voting place online at vote.nz, with the Electoral Commission publishing information about the 2,600 places where New Zealanders can vote during the 2023 General Election.

Deputy Chief Executive Operations Anusha Guler says the Electoral Commission has worked with communities to put voting places in spaces that are easy to access.

“This election people will see voting places in and around the spaces where we all live and work, including malls and retail areas, transport hubs, marae, mosques, universities, schools, and community halls.

“If you enrolled before writ day on 10 September you’ll be sent an EasyVote pack in the mail, which will contain your nearest voting locations, key information about the election and an EasyVote card that will make voting quicker and easier,” says Anusha Guler.

“For those that aren’t already enrolled, it’s not too late. You can still enrol online, or at any voting place when you vote.”

This year voting starts on Monday 2 October and closes at 7pm on election day, Saturday 14 October. There will be more than 800 voting places open before election day and more than 2,300 voting places on election day.

“The days and times voting places are open prior to election day vary, so check before you go to vote on vote.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56,” says Anusha Guler.

Kaupapa Māori voting places

This election there will be 15 Kaupapa Māori voting places where staff can help people through the voting process in te reo Māori. The Kaupapa Māori voting places are open to everyone, and staff will speak both te reo Māori and English.

As well as the Kaupapa Māori voting places, there will be 37 voting places at marae this election.

New Zealand Sign Language voting places

We will again have some voting places where New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) interpreters are available. There will be three voting places with this service, one each located in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

Information on enrolling and voting is available in NZSL at vote.nz, along with the locations of voting places.

Retail outlet voting places

There will be 63 voting places at retail areas across New Zealand, including 11 The Warehouse stores nationwide and nine Pak’nSave and New World supermarkets.

Anusha Guler says partnerships with companies like The Warehouse and Foodstuffs played an important role in ensuring people were able to vote while going about their day-to-day lives.

“By offering up their spaces The Warehouse and Foodstuffs have helped make voting easy by enabling people to vote while they shop.”

The Warehouse Group CEO Nick Grayston says, “We’re pleased to play our part and make it easy for Kiwis to get out and vote in some of our stores across the motu.”

Foodstuffs Head of Public Relations Emma Wooster says, “Foodstuffs are proudly New Zealand owned, and our co-ops are really stoked to be able to play our part in supporting Aotearoa’s democratic process by making it convenient and easy to vote.”

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Credibility Problems

People get the governments they deserve, but what did we do in our past lives to get an Opposition as shambolic as the one on offer? No one in their right mind would risk buying a used car from Christopher Luxon. National has delayed revealing the costs for its tax and spending policies because it clearly hasn’t a clue how to derive the revenue it needs to fund its tax cuts without making significant inroads into essential public services already stretched to breaking point. More


 
 
Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More


National Party: Attracting Talent & Supporting Startups

A National government will create a vibrant tech sector that has the potential to support economic growth with high-paying jobs and high-value exports. “Lack of access to skills and expertise is often raised by tech firms as one of the main barriers to growing NZ’s technology and innovation sector,” says Judith Collins. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More

Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More


Government: Investing In West Coast’s Roading Resilience

The Government is investing over $22M across eighteen projects to improve the resilience of West Coast roads that have been affected by extreme weather and a dedicated Transport Resilience Fund has been established for early preventative works to protect the state highway network from future disruption. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Government: New Cancer Centre Opens In Christchurch

The new facility is the first of its kind and was built with $6.5M of funding from the Infrastructure Reference Group scheme for shovel-ready projects. The Centre offers fifty rooms for South Island patients and families and is a space for organisations providing cancer services to co-locate and collaborate from. More

