Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Nothing New From Out Of Touch, Out Of Ideas Labour

Monday, 18 September 2023, 12:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Labour’s campaign is based entirely on spreading misinformation about National or re-announcing policies it has failed to deliver for the past six years, says National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop.

“Chris Hipkins hoped no-one would notice that Labour was spreading lies about National, and now he’s obviously hoping no-one will notice that the policy he announced yesterday is something that Labour promised six years ago and failed to deliver.

“Labour announced six years ago that they would extend free breast cancer screening and made a big song and dance about it. It was included in the 2017 coalition agreement and Jacinda Ardern even talked it up in a 2016 interview with the Australian Women’s Weekly.

“But for six years in government, Labour failed to deliver on the promise.

“Instead, Labour spent six years wasting billions of dollars on more bureaucracy, failed mergers and dumb projects like Three Waters and light rail which has gone nowhere.

“National announced that we would extend free breast cancer screening months ago, but the difference between National and Labour is that National will actually deliver on it.

“Labour has no record to run on and no ideas to take the country forward. They are out of touch and out of ideas. Labour’s failure to deliver on so many of their promises has become a hallmark of their two terms in government.

“Chris Hipkins thought that Labour could get away with spreading misinformation about National, and he obviously thinks he can get away with reheating policies that his government should have already delivered.

“New Zealanders are smarter than Labour thinks. Kiwis can see through the spin and the negativity and they’re over it – they just want a government that will deliver on its promises and help people get ahead.

“National is focused on New Zealanders and we will deliver policies that improve their lives, like extending free breast cancer screening. Only a party vote for National will get New Zealand back on track.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


National: Labour Turned Down Proposal to Stop Funding Gangs


Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet considered whether to stop government contracts involving funding for gangs in July and deliberately chose to keep doing so, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says. National understands the then-Justice Minister Kiri Allan lodged a paper for Cabinet on 17 July this year which included a proposal to not engage in or renew any contracts with gangs or persons actively associated with gangs, but Cabinet did not agree to the proposal. More



 
 
ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More


Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Government: New Birthing Unit At Waitākere Hospital

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall has announced funding of $12.3M for a new primary birthing unit at Waitākere Hospital. The development of the Waitākere Primary Birthing Unit is one of 110 health infrastructure projects worth $7.7B currently being planned and delivered across Aotearoa. More

Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More


Labour Party: Gaping Hole In National’s Tax Plan

A whopping $2.1B hole has been confirmed in National’s tax scheme. “Christopher Luxon’s sorry excuse for a tax plan is now officially dead in the water. Three independent economists have released detailed analysis of National’s plans to tax foreign buyers to fund their tax cuts and found it doesn’t add up,” Grant Robertson says. More


Green Party: ACT Would Make Life Miserable For Those Already Worst Off

ACT’S welfare policy announced today is as cruel as it gets. With National doing absolutely nothing for those on low incomes, it’s clear that these two parties in government would be dangerous for those already struggling. Only a Party vote for the Greens will end poverty. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 