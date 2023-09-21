Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

There Is No Recession In NZ, Economy Grows Nearly 1 Percent In June Quarter

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The economy has turned a corner with confirmation today New Zealand never was in recession and stronger than expected growth in the June quarter, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said.

“The New Zealand economy is doing better than expected,” Grant Robertson said.

“It’s continuing to grow, with the latest figures showing no recession in New Zealand earlier this year and that the Government’s actions to build a stronger and more resilient economy contributed to higher than expected growth this quarter.

“The economy expanded 0.9 percent in the June quarter. That’s double economists’ median forecasts of 0.4 percent and ahead of the Treasury’s forecast of 0.6 percent in the Pre-Election Fiscal and Economic Update.

“Annual growth stood at 3.2 percent, with the size of the economy at $395 billion, bigger than it was pre-COVID.

“This is a very positive result with Stats NZ confirming no recession earlier in the year due to a revision of the March quarter number. The economy now 7.7 percent bigger than at the start of the pandemic.

“The economy is turning a corner and showing its mettle in the face of a deteriorating global environment and the impact of extreme weather events,” Grant Robertson said.

“New Zealand’s quarterly economic growth of 0.9 percent compares favourably with the countries we compare ourselves with, with Australia at 0.4 percent, Canada at 0.0 percent, the Euro area at 0.1 percent, the UK at 0.2 percent and the US at 0.5 percent. The OECD average was 0.5 percent.

“Our economic plan is delivering a solid foundation to support New Zealanders dealing with the cost of living while investing in our recovery to build a stronger and more resilient economy.

“The services sector, which makes up two-thirds of economic activity, was the main contributor to growth, led by business services. Manufacturing activity also rose. The disruption caused by the impact of the North Island Weather Events continued to affect the farming and forestry industries.

“On the expenditure side, household spending rose 0.4 percent, led by durables such as electric vehicles, while business investment picked up and the export sector grew 5 percent. Last month, figures released showed food and fibre export revenue hit $57.4 billion in the June year, bringing $1.2 billion more into the economy than was originally forecast.

“We know this is a tough period for Kiwis dealing with the cost of living, the impact of flooding and cyclone Gabrielle on affected families and businesses and a faltering global economy.

“There are 69,000 more people in work than forecast in May’s Budget, unemployment is low and wages are rising. The economy is also benefiting from a growing population, growing exports and the return of tourists and international students.

“The economy is turning a corner and outlook is positive. The Treasury is forecasting average annual growth of 2.6 percent over the forecast period, with the addition of 100,000 plus extra jobs and wages outpacing inflation.

“The Reserve Bank is indicating that interest rates have peaked and inflation is projected to fall back under control in the 1 to 3 percent target band later next year. The Government is doing its bit to help ease inflation pressures, with real government consumption forecast to fall by 0.2 percent over the forecast period.

“We are continuing to invest in building a stronger and more resilient economy. We have committed over $2.2 billion so far to support affected communities with the recovery and rebuild from the flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle. Another $6 billion is initial funding is committed for a National Resilience Fund to focus on the longer-term response, including meeting $1.7 billion in cost-sharing agreements with councils and future proofing roads and other infrastructure such as flood protection, telecommunications and electricity networks.

“We are committed to addressing climate change, with a focus on adaptation as the extreme weather events that we have experienced become more frequent, and the transition to a low carbon economy and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.

“We are investing in an export led economy that delivers higher wage jobs. Free trade agreements now cover almost three quarters of New Zealand’s exports, up from less than half six years ago. More businesses are investing in research and development, with over $5 billion in expenditure in 2022, an increase of two-thirds since 2016.

“More than 274,000 people have taken up free apprenticeships and targeted trades training. Net migration of over 96,000 is helping ease skills shortages and boost economic activity.

“We will continue to a responsible and balance approach that includes investing in the strong public services that New Zealanders want in hospitals, schools and housing while ensuring we met our fiscal goals of a surplus in the forecast period and net debt below the ceiling of 30 percent of GDP and well below those of the countries we compare ourselves with. The major ratings agencies have endorsed our economic plan and continue to have confidence in New Zealand’s resilience in an uncertain global environment.

“These are challenging times for many Kiwis but our economy is turning a corner and we are building for the long term that delivers high wage jobs and low emissions that makes our families and businesses stronger in good times and bad,” Grant Robertson said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s (Lack Of) Plans For El Nino

In contrast to most debates, political debates aren’t simply about winning on points of logic, but also about looking likeable, which is why good political debaters often have to pull their punches on TV, lest they seem unkind to dumb animals. Chris Hipkins is likely to have the same problem tonight, since repeatedly showing that Christopher Luxon is not the sharpest tool in the box could easily end up winning the latter a sympathy vote. More



 
 
Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Green Party: Free School Lunches

Thousands of children across Aotearoa are going hungry, families are struggling to cover the basics, and far too many parents are forced to skip meals so their children can get something to eat. The Green Party will expand free school lunches and pay for it with a fair tax system. More


Green Party: Pushing Further On Solar Power

Labour’s plan to support rooftop solar is a step in the right direction, but falls short of what could be achieved through the Green Party’s Clean Power Payment. “Only the Green Party has a plan to help people cover the full cost of installing solar panels, alongside a wide range of other clean energy upgrades,” says Julie Anne Genter. More

Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More


ASMS: Senior Doctors' Strike To Escalate

Senior Doctors and Dentists employed by Te Whatu Ora will strike for 24 hours as industrial action intensifies. ASMS members voted overwhelmingly for two additional strikes in October. This includes a 12-hour strike on October 2 and a 24-hour strike on October 24. More

Labour Party: Biggest Ever Increase To Training Doctors

Labour will train an additional 335 doctors every year from 2027, with ninety-five additional places in 2025, 2026, and 2027 on top of the fifty more places starting next year, increasing the total number of doctors trained to 874 each year. More


Labour Party: Nicola Willis’ Resignation Call Means $2B More Cuts

Massive cuts to public service are on the cards as Willis has promised to resign if she doesn’t deliver tax cuts, but is refusing to make the same commitment if she doesn’t raise enough income from her bungled foreign buyer’s tax. Any tax cuts from National will have to be funded by deep cuts to the services on which struggling Kiwis rely. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 