National’s 100-point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay in New Zealand, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

“This election is about the economy, and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done.

“Inflation is at 6 per cent, the Reserve Bank forecasts the economy is now in recession, the IMF says next year New Zealand’s economy will grow by just one per cent, our current account deficit is the largest in the developed world, and last year 40,000 New Zealanders left the country for good.

“National’s 100-point plan will deliver the strong economy we need so Kiwis don’t have to keep moving overseas to find opportunities to get ahead.

“A strong economy means less inflation, higher incomes, and lower mortgage costs. It’s how New Zealand can afford to invest in the public services that matter – like health, education and law & order.”

National’s plan to rebuild the economy to get it working for all New Zealanders includes 100 actions across six key drivers of growth:

Stopping wasteful spending and getting the books back in order Delivering tax relief to encourage hard work and to ease the cost-of-living crisis Cutting red tape to make it easier to invest and grow Building infrastructure for growth like roads, public transport and renewable energy Growing skills and attracting talent to boost productivity Strengthening connections to the world by supporting trade and investment

“Labour’s approach to managing the economy involves spending more, taxing more and borrowing more, and New Zealanders are going backwards because of it,” Mr Luxon says.

“The Labour Government’s economic mismanagement has driven our economy into the ground, pumped up the cost of living and sent a record number of Kiwis running for the exit.

“Three weeks from now, every single voter gets the only chance they have for the next three years to choose a better direction for New Zealand. A party vote for National is a vote for our comprehensive and common-sense economic plan to rebuild the economy, get it working for all New Zealanders, and get New Zealand back on track.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2309/Rebuilding_the_economy.pdf

© Scoop Media

