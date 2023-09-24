Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

People Need A Government That Will Build Many More Homes

Sunday, 24 September 2023, 7:49 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Labour’s plan to build more homes is a welcome step forward, but it lacks ambition.

“The Green Party will make sure everyone has a safe, warm, dry place to call home by building 35,000 new warm, affordable, public houses over the next five years,” says Green Party co-leader, Marama Davidson.

“The time is now to scale up building new homes - not let it plateau at a level that falls short of the current build programme. If people want a government that will build thousands more affordable houses in the places people want to live, then only the Green Party will deliver it.

“Under this Government, with the Greens’ support, Kāinga Ora is building more new public homes than it has for over a generation. The government is rightly proud of this, but there is much further to go.

“Confusingly, Labour’s plan would actually slow the pace of house building instead of continuing to scale up - despite the desperate need for more public housing.

“There are currently 4,500 public and transitional homes under construction. The Green Party has a plan to scale this up to 8000 per year by the end of 2026. Under Labour’s plan, the current programme will be tapering off instead of increasing.

“This shows exactly why we need more Green Party Ministers around the decision-making table pushing Labour to do more. If we are around the table with Labour, Green Ministers would be setting out a plan for 35,000 new homes delivered with more funding and secure long-term contracts.

“The point we would be making constantly is that stable contracts and long-term partnerships will enable the Government to smooth out boom-bust building cycles, maintain the scale of home-building and keep people's jobs and livelihoods.

“Aotearoa needs a government that will build thousands of high-quality homes where people can live, rest and thrive. The time is now to show the political courage necessary to increase the supply of safe, affordable places for people to live.,

“A party vote for the Greens will deliver more housing and clear the public housing waiting list in the next five years,” says Marama Davidson.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election Podcast: Ilam Green Candidate Discusses Electorate Strategies

Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about local issues in Ilam and Canterbury, his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope whatsoever in the Labour stronghold of Mt Albert. More

Gordon Campbell: On Chaotic Coalitions, Drinking Water, & Useless Debates

This week’s ONE News-Verian poll has the National/ACT coalition teetering on the edge of being able to govern alone while, just as precariously, having its legislative agenda vulnerable to a potential veto by Winston Peters in the House. This means that a crucial battle will be fought between ACT & New Zealand First for the allegiance of those angry, conspiratorially-inclined people who feel ignored and/or despised by the two major parties. More


 
 
Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More

Green Party: Changes Fall Short For Migrant Protection

The Green Party will continue to push for an end to single employer visas, after the government picked up Green recommendations to improve immigration settings. “It’s time to end visas that bind people to specific employers,” says Ricardo Menéndez March. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More


Labour Party: Doubling Rooftop Solar To Reduce Bills & Emissions

Labour will double the number of houses with rooftop solar panels, lowering household power bills, reducing emissions, and boosting renewable electricity generation. “We need to increase renewable electricity generation by 68% by 2050. Solar on roofs lowers bills, as well as generating electricity locally, reducing reliance on the grid,” Chris Hipkins says. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 