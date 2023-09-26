Te Whānau A Apanui And The Crown Initial Deed Of Settlement

Te Whānau a Apanui and the Crown have initialled a deed of settlement in recognition of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Te Whānau a Apanui has twelve hapū and a population of approximately 13,000 people with their area of interest being between Hawai and Pōtikirua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“This is a significant day for Te Whanau a Apanui that brings them a step closer towards realising the aspirations of their people today for the generations to come,” Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

“This deed reflects the importance and interconnectedness between the whenua (land), the wai (water) and the moana (sea) to Te Whanau a Apanui whakapapa and identity.

“The package recognises the centrality of hapū to Te Whānau a Apanui, and the importance of te ao tūroa (the natural world), including the Raukumara Range and surrounding moana.”



The Deed includes a Crown apology, an agreed historical account as well as financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of te Tiriti that caused harm to Te Whānau a Apanui.

The redress package includes

The reservation of 5,000 hectares of marine space for aquaculture

More than $30 million financial, cultural, and commercial redress

Twelve sites of cultural significance

Bespoke Te Ao Tūroa natural resource and conservation arrangements over the Raukūmara Range, including a joint Conservation Management Strategy

Takutai Moana rights which deliver on aspects of the 2008 Heads of Agreement signed under the former Foreshore and Seabed Act

A joint relationship agreement with core Crown agencies

“Negotiations between the Crown and Te Whānau a Apanui first began in 2004 under the former Foreshore and Seabed Act 2004.

“Te Whānau a Apanui will now consider the settlement package and whether to ratify the Te Whanau a Apanui Deed of Settlement,” Andrew Little said.

