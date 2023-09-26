Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Te Whānau A Apanui And The Crown Initial Deed Of Settlement

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Te Whānau a Apanui and the Crown have initialled a deed of settlement in recognition of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Te Whānau a Apanui has twelve hapū and a population of approximately 13,000 people with their area of interest being between Hawai and Pōtikirua in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

“This is a significant day for Te Whanau a Apanui that brings them a step closer towards realising the aspirations of their people today for the generations to come,” Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

“This deed reflects the importance and interconnectedness between the whenua (land), the wai (water) and the moana (sea) to Te Whanau a Apanui whakapapa and identity.

“The package recognises the centrality of hapū to Te Whānau a Apanui, and the importance of te ao tūroa (the natural world), including the Raukumara Range and surrounding moana.”


The Deed includes a Crown apology, an agreed historical account as well as financial and cultural redress for historical breaches of te Tiriti that caused harm to Te Whānau a Apanui.

The redress package includes

  • The reservation of 5,000 hectares of marine space for aquaculture
  • More than $30 million financial, cultural, and commercial redress
  • Twelve sites of cultural significance
  • Bespoke Te Ao Tūroa natural resource and conservation arrangements over the Raukūmara Range, including a joint Conservation Management Strategy
  • Takutai Moana rights which deliver on aspects of the 2008 Heads of Agreement signed under the former Foreshore and Seabed Act
  • A joint relationship agreement with core Crown agencies

“Negotiations between the Crown and Te Whānau a Apanui first began in 2004 under the former Foreshore and Seabed Act 2004.

“Te Whānau a Apanui will now consider the settlement package and whether to ratify the Te Whanau a Apanui Deed of Settlement,” Andrew Little said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether Winston Peters Can Be A Moderating Influence

As the centre-right has finally been subjected to media interrogation, polls indicate some are starting to have second thoughts about the wisdom of giving National & ACT the power to govern alone. That’s why the latest Newshub/Reid Research poll had the National/ACT combo dropping to 60 seats, one short of a governing majority. On current standings, the centre-right would need to get a green light from Winston Peters before it could pass any significant legislation, but Luxon, Seymour, & Peters would be an unlikely troika in any space time continuum. More


 
 
Labour Party: New Zealand’s First Climate Manifesto

Delivering Empowering New Zealand is a 12-point plan to increase renewable electricity generation, including establishing a Minister for Just Transitions to oversee NZ’s transition to a low emissions economy and supporting Green Investment Finance by investing a further $300M, bringing our total commitment to $1B. More


Election Podcast: Green Candidate Talks Electorate Strategy

Ilam Green Party candidate Mike Davidson dropped into Scoop's podcast studio to chat about his Party's strategy of trying to win four electorates, and whether he thinks Ricardo Menendez March has any hope in Mt Albert. More


Labour Party: Supercharging Public Housing

“In just six years we’ve delivered over 13,000 public homes, the most of any Government since the 1950s. We’ve also added over 4,000 transitional homes. We are on track to deliver 21,000 public and transitional homes by 2025 and there is more to come. If re-elected, we’ll deliver another 6,000 public homes by 2027," says Megan Woods. More


Better Taxes for a Better Future: Kiwis Want The Wealthy To Pay More Tax

When asked whether they thought those earning over $180,000 per year or with assets over $5M should pay more tax, 61% of respondents said they should. Only 4% said the wealthy should pay less than they currently do. “What surprised me was just how widespread these attitudes were across the political spectrum," says spokesperson Glenn Barclay. More

National Party: 100-Point Plan To Rebuild The Economy

National has a comprehensive plan to rebuild the economy, with 100 actions to end the cost-of-living crisis, lift incomes, and give Kiwis a reason to stay here. “This election is about the economy and which party has the plan to rebuild it so you can get ahead. Only National has the plan to get that job done," claims Christopher Luxon. More


Green Party: A Fair Amnesty For Overstayers

The Greens welcomes Labour coming to the table to ensure an amnesty for overstayers, but only they will ensure immigration settings actually reflect the reality of people who have been failed by our immigration system. More


Labour Party: Super Visa For Migrants’ Parents & Dawn Raid Victims' Rights

Labour will make good on the Dawn Raids apology by providing a one-off regularisation programme for Pacific & other migrants who have been in NZ over ten years, establish a Super Visa for parents & grandparents to support their families, and issue a Government Policy Statement for immigration system to better align with skills shortages and needs. More


Government: More Support For Victims Of Migrant Exploitation

The Government will provide a temporary package of further support to exploited migrant workers and strengthen immigration rules to prevent migrant exploitation. “Migrant exploitation is a crime ... and we won’t tolerate it," says Andrew Little. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 