Violence And Intimidation Directed At National’s Campaign

National Party Campaign Chair Chris Bishop is taking the unprecedented step of publicly sharing information about incidents of violence and intimidation during the election campaign.

“New Zealand deserves a free and fair election campaign in which every party can express their views.

“Sadly, malevolent actors are seeking to disrupt National’s campaign.

“We are reluctant to speak publicly about these incidents. Our priority is on New Zealanders and the critical issues at stake in the election – the cost of living, the economy, law and order, and health and education.

“All violence and intimidation is unacceptable. Criminal gangs like the Mongrel Mob have publicly endorsed the Labour Party and this has put National’s candidates and supporters at heightened risk.

“Senior Mongrel Mob member Harry Tam has held at least 10 election meetings across the country, encouraging gang members to support local Labour candidates, saying ‘our mission is to keep National out.’

“As we have been saying for a long time, the gangs want to see Labour re-elected and this is having serious consequences for many of our candidates and campaign teams. While we’ll keep prioritising the safety of our people, we will not let this disgraceful intimidation campaign stop us from sharing our plans to deliver a safer New Zealand.

"We are taking the unprecedented step of releasing more information about these incidents so New Zealanders are aware of the stand-over tactics some are resorting to stop National’s plans to crack down on crime and scare New Zealanders away from voting.

“Our message to New Zealanders is that we won’t be silenced and we will crack down on gangs. If Kiwis want a government that will stand up to the gangs, they can party vote National from today.”

Examples of incidents reported to us so far:

A National candidate being forced to move house after a gang threat

A senior Head Hunters member filmed a National candidate and their spouse in a restaurant and shared it with followers, with an abusive and intimidating message

Death threats made to a volunteer in Auckland

An allegedly intentional dog attack on a door knocking volunteer, resulting in injuries worthy of medical attention

Several volunteers abused and followed by gang members in Hawke’s Bay

A candidate had a bottle of beer thrown over them, their volunteers frequently intimidated, and their house broken into.

