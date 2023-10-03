Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour MPs Will Roll Hipkins To Bring In New Taxes

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Yet another Labour MP has hinted that new taxes on Kiwis’ homes, businesses and retirement funds are on the cards once the caucus rolls Chris Hipkins as leader, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“This election is shaping up to be incredibly tight and there’s a distinct possibility that Labour will be re-elected for a third term, propped up by Te Pati Māori and the Greens.

“It is increasingly clear that this scenario is the biggest risk to New Zealanders’ backpockets – and to Chris Hipkins.

“The Labour Party is incredibly divided on tax, with MPs and candidates openly sharing how much they want to slap Kiwis with higher taxes and that it’s only Chris Hipkins’ shaky leadership standing in their way.

“Comments from Labour MP and Chair of the powerful Finance and Expenditure Committee Ingrid Leary at an event last night are just the latest example.

“Ms Leary said ‘the Prime Minister has ruled out a wealth tax and a capital gains tax as long as he’s leader and I absolutely support that captain’s call. Having said that, the single biggest legacy I’d like to leave in my time as an MP is I’d like to leave a transparent and fairer tax system.’ She also said ‘I would also support a capital gains tax but I support my leader and Labour will not be doing that while he’s leader’.

“Labour loves tax like a shark loves blood, and Hipkins’ colleagues are circling.

“Grant Robertson has spent three years working on more taxes on Kiwis’ assets, David Parker is such a fan he resigned out of protest when Hipkins hit pause on more taxes, Damien O’Connor says there probably isn’t enough tax, and Ibrahim Omer says Labour has not given up on more taxes.

“They are supported by the Greens and Te Pati Māori who also want to slap Kiwis with more taxes. Chris Hipkins will be in no position to rule out any new taxes if Labour is re-elected in a coalition with James Shaw, Marama Davidson, Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“New Zealanders are already worse off after six years under Labour. We can’t risk another three years of more taxes, more spending and more debt.

“National is the party of lower taxes. This election is critical to our economy and we can’t leave it to chance - only a party vote for National will deliver tax relief for New Zealanders and a stronger economy to get our country back on track.”

© Scoop Media

