Waititi Dangerous And Confused On Democracy

Tuesday, 3 October 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Rawiri Waititi says that he isn’t a fan of democracy, calling it the tyranny of the majority, but also championing a system where the majority can banish your whole family. It goes to show for all his theatrics, Waititi doesn’t get democracy or human rights,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“When asked by Newshub what he would do if he could change Parliament, Waititi said “I’m not a fan of democracy, because democracy is a tyranny of the majority. I think Māori had a form of democracy where the collective made a decision…. If you didn’t uphold what the community wanted you were gone, not just you, your whole whanau was gone. You’re out.”

“This is a chilling statement from an elected Member of Parliament, who is again running in a democratic general election. It explains his behaviour in Parliament for the past three years, he’s not here to uphold democracy, he’s here to wreck it.

“Waititi has shown voters he doesn’t respect democracy in New Zealand. New Zealanders want to elect a government who can restore the economy, get crime under control, provide effective public services, and end division through co-government. Members who openly want to cause division and undermine democracy jeopardise this.

“New Zealand is at a constitutional crossroad. In one direction is liberal democracy. In the other is co-government; power-sharing between one ethnic group and all others. New Zealand can’t afford to head further down the path of division. Waititi has articulated exactly why we need to keep the left coalition out of Government.

“With National telling The Hui they won’t commit to letting Kiwis have a say on co-governance, it is clearer than ever that we need a strong ACT presence to ensure the next Government is committed to ending division by race. The only vote to end co-government is a party vote for ACT.

“ACT’s vision for New Zealand to our liberal democratic traditions, upholding universal human rights, with growing ethnic diversity. While others offer inaction and instability, only ACT will make sure New Zealand is a truly modern, multi-ethnic, liberal democracy.”

The 'Stuffed' Debate: ACT Leader Volunteers to Stand In For Luxon

“If Kiwis want to see Chris Hipkins really held to account next week at the Press Leader’s Debate, I’ll take Christopher Luxon’s place ... This might be exactly the change voters who were disappointed by the first two debates need. ACT has led the opposition for the last six years in all these areas, so I might as well take him on in the debate,” says David Seymour.” More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. Yes, the global pandemic and the global surge in inflation that came in its wake occurred here as well - but if National had been running the country for the past five years, it's arguable that the outcomes would have been worse, given its willingness to open the borders before vaccines were available and its aversion to state subsidies of any kind. Employers rejoicing at the prospect of a National victory should keep in mind that National would have probably let their firms go to the wall. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

