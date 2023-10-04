Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Trying To Sneak Co-governance Past Voters

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 11:04 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“With only ten days until an election David Parker is trying to sneak more co-governance past voters and into water rights. He’s wasting his time and taxpayers’ money, in ten days’ time the results will be in and it will be clear that Kiwis have rejected Labour’s co-government agenda,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“It has been revealed that Environment Minister David Parker is pressing ahead with a report which will almost certainly advocate greater rights for Māori over water allocation, setting up a working group to investigate allocation. He’s quietly signed this off while Kiwis are going to the polls to vote in an election where Labour’s division through co-government is a major issue.

“David Parker has no respect for taxpayers. He has also been paying Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) with taxpayers’ money to rush through as much work on Labour’s RMA reforms as possible before the election. He shouldn’t be wasting the money, ACT is going to scrap Labour’s RMA reforms and implement a property-rights based resource management system that incentivises development instead.

“Principled NGOs like Federated Farmers and Fish and Game turned this money down, but they should never have been offered it in the first place.

“This shows how little regard Labour has for the public it is meant to be serving. They’re continuing to push co-governance while Kiwis are meant to be having their say on the future of the country, and they’re continuing to waste their money on projects that they know are unlikely to proceed.

“This speaks to Labour’s principles, they think they know better than Kiwis and will push their agenda no matter what.

“On the other hand, ACT has relentlessly fought for equal rights. We were the first political party to address the issue of co-governance and we’re the only party wholly committed to ensuring New Zealand’s future as a liberal democracy where everyone has the same rights, regardless of ethnicity.

“Only a Party Vote for ACT this election will bring about a government which respects taxpayers and treats all New Zealanders as equals.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

