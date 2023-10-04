Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Labour Faction Defying Hipkins On Tax Grows Larger

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The faction of the Labour Party openly defying Chris Hipkins on tax is growing larger by the day, with three Labour candidates revealing themselves as supporters of introducing more taxes on Kiwis, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“The jungle drums are beating louder for Chris Hipkins as more Labour MPs and candidates come out of the woodwork openly campaigning for taxes he claims to have ruled out, showing the deep divisions on tax within his party,” Mr Bishop says.

“Not only would the Greens and Te Pati Māori demand higher taxes on Kiwis’ homes, businesses and retirement funds, in exchange for supporting a weakened Labour Party, it seems Chris Hipkins’ own MPs would demand the same.

“A party vote for anyone other than National risks the most tax-hungry coalition government New Zealand has ever seen.

“Today on Facebook, Ingrid Leary has doubled down on her support for a capital gains tax, again indicating that the only thing standing in the way of Labour introducing more taxes is the current leader.

“I understand that last Thursday, Labour’s Banks Peninsula MP Tracey McLellan told a residents association event audience that Labour can’t do a wealth tax yet, because people think of Labour as too ‘tax and spend’ so they’ve had to put it off.

“At a recent debate Labour’s New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett suggested the door to more taxes was ajar under his government, saying ‘we’ve looked at wealth, we’ve looked at those who earn excessive amounts of money in New Zealand and how we can work with that, we haven’t landed yet, but I’m in there to serve.’

“In Napier, Labour’s candidate is running a paid Facebook ad promoting an opinion piece that praises his public support of a capital gains tax, which says ‘Indeed he has the temerity to support a capital gains tax. Take that Chris Hipkins!’

“He isn’t even in Parliament, but obviously has no qualms about openly defying Chris Hipkins. Mr Hipkins’ colleagues do not respect him and are nakedly calling for more taxes, undermining his claims they are not part of Labour’s plans.

“These latest examples join Grant Robertson and David Parker who publicly threw their toys when Chris Hipkins delayed their plans to bring in taxes on retirement funds, homes and businesses, Damien O’Connor who said there probably isn’t enough tax, and Ibrahim Omer who said Labour has not given up on more taxes.

“With so many of his own MPs wanting more tax, and the Greens and Te Pati Māori both making the issue a bottom line for a coalition with Labour, Chris Hipkins will have to concede on introducing more taxes or risk being rolled. Either way, more taxes are coming if Labour is re-elected.

“This election is closer than many are saying and the only thing that can stop the most tax-hungry coalition in New Zealand history is a party vote for National.”

Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. Labour could be headed for an even bigger defeat than in 1931 when Gordon Coates’ governing Reform Party plunged to just 26.6%. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. We should all shed a tear for the National's candidates across the Christchurch region who would have been hoping that a visit from our likely next Prime Minister might have delivered the late shot of adrenaline needed to put their campaigns over the line. No such luck. More


 
 
Green Party: Guarantee Every Student An Allowance Of $385/wk

“Political decisions have forced students into a situation where they regularly cannot afford food, rent, or basic health care. This wasn’t an accident and it can be fixed. Our Income Guarantee will mean no student will ever have to skip meals to make ends meet and can focus on their study,” says James Shaw. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More


Election Podcast: TVNZ Political Reporter Urges EV Buyers To ‘Get In Quick’

Sick of pretending it’s a close race anymore, on 30 September bro, dude, maaate, TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins decided to finally come out and back National 100%. After attending National’s press conference where Luxon & Brown announced their policy of scrapping the clean car discount, Collins fired off some questions along the lines of “what will the Tesla drivers of Remuera do?” More

National Party: Will Scrap Ute Tax In First 100 Days

Between July 2021 and September 2023, over $500M was paid out in rebates on new electric vehicles. It’s clear that Labour’s Ute Tax & Clean Car Discount is a reverse-Robin Hood scheme, taxing hardworking Kiwis for the vehicles they need to subsidise other people to buy new cars. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

