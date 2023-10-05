Budget Blowout Shows Need For Real Change
Thursday, 5 October 2023, 4:21 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“News that the Government ran a $9.4 billion deficit in
the year to June, after forecasts as late as May predicted a
deficit under $7 billion show how much trouble the
Government’s books are in, and why taxpayers need ACT,”
says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“Grant Robertson has
increased spending by 30 per cent - that’s after
accounting for population growth and inflation. Somehow,
he’s managed to get worse results from nearly every public
service in the process. The next Government will need an
economic conscience, someone to stand up for the rights of
the taxpayer, and that’s where ACT comes
in.
“Government waste doesn’t just cost taxpayers
directly. It drives inflation and interest rates too.
Because the Government hasn’t tightened its belt, families
and household are having to do the belt tightening for them.
ACT says the next Government must bring relief by cutting
wasteful spending.
“Financial pundits are already
speculating the Official Cash Rate, and therefore mortgages,
will need to rise again after the election if nothing
changes. The impacts of continuing inflation and rising
mortgage rates don’t bear thinking about for most
households.
“If the Government doesn’t pull back
its spending, then the pressure is left on consumers,
mortgagees, and taxpayers alike. Only ACT has produced a
fully costed alternative budget that would save $25.5
billion of Government waste in the first four years. These
kinds of savings will be essential if the next Government is
going to fix the economy and get living costs down from day
one.
“Only a Party Vote for ACT is a Party Vote to
fix the economy by getting wasteful spending under control
and your living costs down from day
one.”
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament
The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More
Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race
Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. The National Party would have been screaming to high heaven that this just goes to show that decent New Zealanders are no longer safe in their homes from the criminal underclass, and that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More