Further Tax Division On The Left As Chorus For CGT Grows

Another Labour MP has joined the steadily growing chorus for a Capital Gains Tax, while the co-leader of Te Pati Māori, Labour’s coalition partner, has said Chris Hipkins is not in a position to rule out more taxes on Kiwis’ homes, businesses and retirements funds, National’s Campaign Chair Chris Bishop says.

“Labour MP Rachel Boyack told an election event in Nelson that ‘there are things we would like to be able to do like have a capital gains tax’ but ‘we don’t have the public support for that, and we have to be pretty frank about that at this time.’

“Te Pati Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who would likely be a minister under a re-elected Labour, Greens, Te Pati Māori Government, has told Stuff that Chris Hipkins is in no position to rule out higher taxes on Kiwis’ homes, businesses and retirement funds when such a tax is a ‘big imperative’ for his support parties.

“She also opened the door to a Death Tax and a Gift Tax saying ‘maybe it is on the cards.’

“It’s not just the parties that would be propping up his government demanding higher taxes, it would be his own caucus. Senior ministers like Grant Robertson and David Parker have been cooking up taxes like these until very recently and publicly expressed their disappointment when Hipkins hit pause on their plans.

“If the issue of introducing more taxes was to come up in a future Labour, Greens, Te Pati Māori Government, Chris Hipkins would clearly not have the support he needs to hold back the tide and would contort himself into claiming he now has public support to introduce more taxes.

“This election is incredibly close and Chris Hipkins will be desperate to cobble together a government at any cost to New Zealanders’ back pockets.

“A vote for any party but National risks three years of a Greens, Te Pati Māori, Labour Government – the most tax-hungry government New Zealanders have ever seen.

“National is the party of lower taxes and my message to any Kiwi struggling with the cost of living is National will deliver you tax relief.

