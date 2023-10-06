Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Brutal Rates Rises Under National

Friday, 6 October 2023, 1:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

National will leave ratepayers footing the bill of upgrading critical water services infrastructure to ratepayers and leave already struggling councils with eyewatering costs, says Labour Local Government spokesperson Kieran McAnulty.

“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure,” Kieran McAnulty said.

“National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district. The difference is a small rural district only has a fraction of the population to pay for it, meaning those rural families would be unfairly facing the biggest increase to their household budgets.

“Protozoa barriers, for example, cost tens of millions of dollars to install and maintain, yet some districts in New Zealand only have small populations of ratepayers to carry that burden. To make matters worse, those councils are often at their debt caps so have no choice but to rely on rates to make the unavoidable investment.

“Under National’s unfunded model, those councils will get no help. This is despite National promising them they would. Many of the Mayors I spoke to took National’s promise in good faith. But National has allocated nothing to water services in its fiscal plan.

“New Zealand now has a dedicated water regulator which is enforcing the standards we all expect. The requirement to meet those standards is the basis of the projected investment required in each district. And that adds up to $185 billion over the next 30 years.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Labour’s Affordable Water Reforms protects ratepayers from those unbearable cost escalations.

“In the Waikato for example, the annual rates bills and water charges could be as high as $7,600 without reform. With a Waikato water services entity in place the cost born by ratepayers will be more like $2,700.

“In the top of the South Island, ratepayers will be staring down bills of just under $7000 each year without reform. With reform that is reduced by half.

“These water service entities will have the focus, expertise and scale to make these investments without crushing small ratepayer populations.

“Unlike National, we refuse to leave these councils and communities alone in facing this.

“One thing is clear this election, If National win, New Zealanders lose,” Kieran McAnulty said.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Labour Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. When contacted a National media spokesperson confirmed Mr Hamilton would resign as a Councillor.

Update from Hamilton City Council: The 2021 by-election for the East Ward cost $122,500 and an estimated cost for a 2023/24 East Ward by-election is $140,000.More

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-Right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race

Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. National would have been screaming to high heaven how this just goes to show that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More


 
 
Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More


Free Speech Union: Cross-Party Support For Draft Legislation To Counter 'Thugs' Veto'

Following consultation with political parties, public servants, and civil society, the Free Speech Union has released the 'Protection of the Freedom of Expression Bill' with cross-party support. More


Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


ACT: TPM Should Apologise To Victims Of Crime

“Police reports show that Te Pāti Māori has played fast and loose with the truth in their characterisation of an alleged home invasion. The police have confirmed there was no ‘home invasion’, there was no ‘ram raid’ and there was no racial motivation. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 