Only The Green Party Will Make Life Better For Renters

Friday, 6 October 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson spoke at a Fair Rents rally at the University of Auckland today.

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home,” says Green Party Marama Davidson.

“For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick.

“This is the consequence of decisions made by successive Governments. These decisions are disproportionately hurting the 1.4 million New Zealanders who rent in this country.

“Expensive, unhealthy housing is one of the main causes of poverty. But the solutions are as clear as they have always been: controls on rent increases, a rental warrant of fitness, a register for landlords and thousands more new homes.

“Our guarantee to renters is that in the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce a new Renters’ Rights Bill to give effect to these changes. Any party that stops short of promising to make everyone’s home healthy and affordable, is actively choosing to make life harder for thousands of people.

“Renters deserve better than the status quo. The time is now for a government that puts the interests of people before those of wealthy landlords.

“Together, with the Green Party’s Income Guarantee, which will ensure no one's income ever falls below $385 per week after tax, the Pledge to Renters will end poverty in Aotearoa,” says Marama Davidson.

