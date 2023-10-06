Only The Green Party Will Make Life Better For Renters
Friday, 6 October 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Green Party
Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson spoke at a Fair
Rents rally at the University of Auckland today.
“In
the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce
legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a
safe, healthy and affordable place to call home,” says
Green Party Marama Davidson.
“For far too long,
inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of
people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and
unhealthy homes that are making them sick.
“This is
the consequence of decisions made by successive Governments.
These decisions are disproportionately hurting the 1.4
million New Zealanders who rent in this
country.
“Expensive, unhealthy housing is one of the
main causes of poverty. But the solutions are as clear as
they have always been: controls on rent increases, a rental
warrant of fitness, a register for landlords and thousands
more new homes.
“Our guarantee to renters is that in
the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce a
new Renters’ Rights Bill to give effect to these changes.
Any party that stops short of promising to make everyone’s
home healthy and affordable, is actively choosing to make
life harder for thousands of people.
“Renters
deserve better than the status quo. The time is now for a
government that puts the interests of people before those of
wealthy landlords.
“Together, with the Green
Party’s Income Guarantee, which will ensure no one's
income ever falls below $385 per week after tax, the Pledge
to Renters will end poverty in Aotearoa,” says Marama
Davidson.
