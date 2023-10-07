Rural Voting Services
Saturday, 7 October 2023, 8:20 pm
Press Release: Electoral Commission
The Electoral Commission is assuring New Zealanders that
there are good levels of voting services right across the
country.
“We will have more than 2,300 voting places
open on election day, including in rural areas, so everyone
can vote,” says Karl Le Quesne, Chief Electoral
Officer.
Reports of hundreds of voting places being
closed in remote areas on election day are not correct. In
every electorate, there are voting places that are open
during advance voting but not open on election day. In
total, there are 265 voting places only open during advance
voting this election, compared with 230 in 2020 and 305 in
2017.
“There are changes to voting place locations
in urban and rural regions every election determined by
factors including the availability of locations, staffing
levels, and local demand. Some voting places are open just
during advance voting, others are open during advance voting
and on election day, and others are open just on election
day,” says Karl Le Quesne.
In nine rural
electorates, the number of voting places open on election
day this year is 603, compared with 664 in 2020, and 629 in
2017. In 2020, there were more voting place locations as a
COVID-19 measure to reduce queues across the voting
period.
We encourage voters to check opening hours and
locations before they go to vote. You can put your
address into a map at vote.nz to find your closest
voting places and when they’re open. A list of voting
places is in your EasyVote pack. Or you can call 0800 36 76
56 for
information.
© Scoop Media
