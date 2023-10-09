ACT Leader David Seymour Mourns The Passing Of Neil Christensen
Monday, 9 October 2023, 3:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party is mourning the passing of Neil
Christensen, a valued member of the party and candidate for
the Port Waikato electorate,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“On behalf of the ACT Party I’d like to
offer my condolences to Neil’s family and friends. Our
thoughts are with you.
“I wish to pay tribute to
Neil, who was an infectiously charismatic and fascinating
man and was New Zealand’s only registered specialist
poultry veterinarian.
“He was a dedicated member of
the ACT Party who will be immensely missed.
“We ask
that media respects his family’s request for privacy and
allows them to mourn in
peace.”
