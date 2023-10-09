Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Leader David Seymour Mourns The Passing Of Neil Christensen

Monday, 9 October 2023, 3:52 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party is mourning the passing of Neil Christensen, a valued member of the party and candidate for the Port Waikato electorate,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“On behalf of the ACT Party I’d like to offer my condolences to Neil’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with you.

“I wish to pay tribute to Neil, who was an infectiously charismatic and fascinating man and was New Zealand’s only registered specialist poultry veterinarian.

“He was a dedicated member of the ACT Party who will be immensely missed.

“We ask that media respects his family’s request for privacy and allows them to mourn in peace.”

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Statement On The Escalation Of Violence In Israel & Gaza

Chris Hipkins has expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence in Israel and Gaza - “New Zealand condemns unequivocally the terror attacks led by Hamas on Israel. We are appalled by the targeting of civilians, and the taking of hostages which violate fundamental international humanitarian law principles.”More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF

There’s a three dimensional chess game going on right now between National, ACT, and New Zealand First in which if support for National goes up, ACT will keep on going down, and Winston Peters will keep on laughing. If he didn’t sense it long ago, Peters knows he’s dealing with a bunch of amateurs, and more than anything Peters can’t abide political dilettantes. Keep in mind that National’s brains trust (Chris Bishop & Nicola Willis) were also the tactical geniuses behind the leadership reign of Todd Muller. Look how well that turned out. More


 
 
Labour Party: ACT Adds To Coalition Of Chaos’ Meltdown

The coalition of chaos’ meltdown has accelerated with David Seymour's repeated threat to destabilise a future Government by sitting on the cross benches and voting on a bill-by-bill basis if he doesn’t achieve his bottom lines in negotiations. That would deliver ACT a continual veto power over every piece of legislation. More


National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More

Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More


Labour Party: Brutal Rates Rises Under National

“Since 2021, information has been available that shows small districts will have brutal rates increases to continue to meet acceptable standards for water infrastructure. National shows no concern that small rural districts will be hit the hardest. The cost of making essential improvements to water treatment plants is still high whether you’re in large metropolitan council or a small rural district," says Kieran McAnulty. More


Election Podcast: Hamilton To Cost Hamilton $140K If Elected To Hamilton (East)

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs in Parliament. Hamilton Councillor Ryan Hamilton looks to be a safe bet for the (prior to 2020) safe Blue seat of Hamilton East. More


Government: Big Boost To Marine Protection

First marine reserves in south-eastern South Island. Six new marine reserves increase mainland reserves by 67%. Protects habitats of hoiho/yellow-eyed penguin, toroa/northern royal albatross, rāpoka/New Zealand sea lion, as well as brittle stars, squat lobster, kōura, shrimps, crabs, sponges, sea squirts, reef fishes and many others. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 