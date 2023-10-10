Port Waikato By-election Date Announced

The Port Waikato by-election will be held on Saturday 25 November, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

The by-election follows the death of ACT candidate Neil Christensen before the general election. Under the Electoral Act, a by-election is required to be held in these circumstances.

“Following consultation with other political parties I’ve confirmed November 25th as the by-election date,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Everyone was of the view it should occur at the earliest possible time.”

The by-election Writ Day will be Monday 16 October.

The deadline for candidate nominations to be received will be midday Friday 20 October, and the last day for the return of the Writ will be Friday 15 December.

© Scoop Media

