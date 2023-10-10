Port Waikato By-election Date Announced
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
The Port Waikato by-election will be held on Saturday 25
November, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced
today.
The by-election follows the death of ACT
candidate Neil Christensen before the general election.
Under the Electoral Act, a by-election is required to be
held in these circumstances.
“Following consultation
with other political parties I’ve confirmed November 25th
as the by-election date,” Chris Hipkins
said.
“Everyone was of the view it should occur at
the earliest possible time.”
The by-election Writ
Day will be Monday 16 October.
The deadline for
candidate nominations to be received will be midday Friday
20 October, and the last day for the return of the Writ will
be Friday 15
December.
