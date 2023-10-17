Andrew Little To Retire From Politics
Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party
Labour’s Andrew Little will not take up his List seat
for the 54th Parliament and will retire from
politics.
“I’m grateful for the opportunities my
country and party have given me to serve the community,”
Andrew Little said.
“With the party going into
opposition it’s important to give those who will form the
Seventh Labour Government every opportunity to home their
skills and cement a strong team.
“Labour stands for
the fundamental values of millions of New Zealanders: a fair
day’s pay for a fair day’s work, opportunities for the
many not just the few, and respect for all people and
communities.
“There are no words to adequately thank
my wife and son, and the many others who have given
unwavering support throughout my time in
politics.
“The labour movement is bigger than any
caucus or parliamentary term, and bigger than any
individual,” Andrew Little said.
Andrew Little
expects to return to the law.
As Andrew Little is a
List MP his resignation will not require a by-election and
the next eligible person on the 2023 Labour Party List will
be
elected.
