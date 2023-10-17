Andrew Little To Retire From Politics

Labour’s Andrew Little will not take up his List seat for the 54th Parliament and will retire from politics.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities my country and party have given me to serve the community,” Andrew Little said.

“With the party going into opposition it’s important to give those who will form the Seventh Labour Government every opportunity to home their skills and cement a strong team.

“Labour stands for the fundamental values of millions of New Zealanders: a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, opportunities for the many not just the few, and respect for all people and communities.

“There are no words to adequately thank my wife and son, and the many others who have given unwavering support throughout my time in politics.

“The labour movement is bigger than any caucus or parliamentary term, and bigger than any individual,” Andrew Little said.

Andrew Little expects to return to the law.

As Andrew Little is a List MP his resignation will not require a by-election and the next eligible person on the 2023 Labour Party List will be elected.

© Scoop Media

