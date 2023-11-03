Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Pāti Māori Celebrate Most Successful Election Result In History

Friday, 3 November 2023, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Te Pāti Māori are celebrating the most successful election result in the Party’s history following the announcement of the final vote count today.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Takutai Moana Kemp will be joining Te Pāti Māori’s caucus alongside fellow new MPs Tākuta Ferris and Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

“We have tripled the size of our caucus and are now set to grow our movement even more. We mihi to the courage of te iwi Maori for believing in themselves. Our Aotearoa Hou is rising” said Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“We are proud that Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau have given us their support. To win six of the seven Māori electorates is a huge endorsement from Tangata Whenua for our unapologetic and liberated voice.

“A new generation of Māori political leadership has arrived, and it is ready to re-indigenise politics in Aotearoa” said Mr Waititi.

“Te Pāti Māori will honour the unified support of Tangata Whenua by holding this incoming government to account as it threatens to attack the Te Tiriti relationship and undo the progress our people have fought so hard to achieve” said Te Pāti Māori Co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“We will fight for oranga whenua and oranga whānau and to realise our tino rangatiratanga as Tangata Whenua. Our people will no longer accept crumbs from Pākehā parties.

“We stand on the precipice of an Aotearoa Hou. Te Pāti Māori is ready to achieve it” said Mrs Ngarewa-Packer.

