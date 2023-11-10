Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Caretaker Arrangements Extended

Friday, 10 November 2023, 6:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon have agreed the Governor General will be advised to extend the current caretaker government arrangements until a new Government is formed.

“Under section 6 of the Constitution Act current Ministers must leave office at 11.59pm tomorrow, Saturday 11 November. Given the writ has not yet been returned due to recounts and negotiations to form a new Government are progressing the simplest solution is to roll over the current caretaker arrangements for a little bit longer,” Chris Hipkins said.

“Following consultation with Christopher Luxon, I have written to the Governor-General to advise her to reappoint the current ministry to operate in caretaker mode until the new government is appointed.

“The reappointments will be made on the papers at about 1pm tomorrow– there will not be an appointment ceremony.

“Ministers will continue in their existing portfolios, except for Nanaia Mahuta, who will leave office on Saturday as she has not been re-elected.

“Grant Robertson will be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control. Willie Jackson will take over Nanaia Mahuta’s delegations as Associate Minister for Māori Development.

“This solution to a constitutional quirk has been amicably agreed and we continue to consult closely with the incoming Government on all key decisions,” Chris Hipkins said.

© Scoop Media

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


