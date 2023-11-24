Luxon’s Government Will Whitewash Aotearoa

NZ First has gotten their wish to ‘take our country back’ to the 1800s with a policy program that will white-wash Aotearoa and erase tangata whenua rights.

By disestablishing the Māori Health Authority this Government has condemned Māori to die seven years earlier than Pākehā.

By removing Treaty obligations from Oranga Tamariki this Government will displace a generation of tamariki from their whakapapa and continue the cycle of trauma.

By supporting ACT’s attempt to rewrite Te Tiriti o Waitangi the Prime Minister has left the door open for a referendum.

Christopher Luxon’s legacy will be leading the most anti-Māori, anti-Tiriti government Aotearoa has seen in generations.

Our message to this Government is clear: We will not allow Pākehā to determine our rights as tangata whenua. This new Government must prepare for a Māori revolution if a referendum ever does go ahead.

Te Pāti Māori will fight on all fronts to protect our people from policies that seek to erase our whakapapa and whitewash our history. Policies that privilege the wealthy and punish the poor.

We will fight against the short-sightedness of a government that would allow oil and gas exploration during climate crisis. We will do all we can to ensure their reign is also short.

Te Pāti Māori are calling on all Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti to stand as one to protect what it is that makes us Aotearoa.

