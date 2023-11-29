Coalition Government Unveils 100-day Plan

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has laid out the Coalition Government’s plan for its first 100 days from today.

“The last few years have been incredibly tough for so many New Zealanders. People have put their trust in National, ACT and NZ First to steer them towards a better, more prosperous future,” Mr Luxon says.

“New Zealanders voted not only for a change of government, but for a change of policies and a change of approach - and our Coalition Government is ready to deliver that change.

“We will be a government that gets things done for New Zealand and we will start straight away, with a 100-day plan that includes a range of actions we will take to improve the lives of New Zealanders.

“Our Government is starting the way we mean to go on – ambitious for New Zealand. With 49 actions to deliver in the next 100 days, this plan is hugely ambitious but we will be working as hard as we can.

“Our 100-day plan is focused on rebuilding the economy, easing the cost of living, restoring law and order and delivering better public services. These are things that New Zealanders voted for and expect us to deliver.”

Mr Luxon says the 100-day plan is comprised of 49 actions, including:

Introducing legislation to remove the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax

Repealing the Clean Car Discount scheme, also known as the ‘Ute Tax’

Introducing legislation to refocus the Reserve Bank on a single mandate of price stability

Repealing the Fair Pay Agreement legislation

Stopping blanket speed limit reductions

Starting work to establish a new regulation agency to improve the quality of regulation

Repealing the Water Services Entities Act, also known as Three Waters

Introducing legislation to ban gang patches

Requiring primary and intermediate schools to teach an hour of reading, writing and maths per day starting in 2024

Banning the use of cellphones in schools

Setting five major targets for the health system, including for wait times and cancer treatment

Introducing legislation to disestablish the Māori Health Authority

Begin work to repeal the Therapeutics Products Act 2023

Repealing amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 and regulations.

“New Zealand faces a number of challenges and New Zealanders can have confidence that our Coalition Government has both the team and the strategy to address them.”

© Scoop Media

