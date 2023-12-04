Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Working For Families Gets Cost Of Living Boost

Monday, 4 December 2023, 3:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Putting more money in the pockets of hard-working families is a priority of this Coalition Government, starting with an increase to Working for Families, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says.

“We are starting our 100-day plan with a laser focus on bringing down the cost of living, because that is what is hurting families the most right now,” says Mr Luxon.

“Six years of Labour has seen the cost-of-living crisis cause real pain in families who are working hard but feel like they are going backwards. New Zealanders up and down the country are struggling to pay for their groceries, mortgages and rents.

“Cabinet has confirmed that, as required by the Income Tax Act, Working for Families will be adjusted to compensate for the high inflation wreaking havoc on families’ budgets over the past year.

“Family Tax Credit rates will increase from $136 to $144 per week after tax for the eldest child, and from $111 to $117 per week for a subsequent child. The Best Start tax credit rate increases from $69 to $73 weekly after tax. These changes will come into effect on 1 April 2024.

“Families have been feeling the impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, and this increase will be a welcome boost to the back pockets of those who most need it.

“The cost of these changes is $769 million over four years and is already accounted for in the Pre-Election Fiscal Update (PREFU). Increasing Working for Families is just one part of the Coalition Government’s plan to address the cost of living.

“As part of our 100-day plan the Government will also focus the Reserve Bank on a single mandate of reducing inflation.

“The previous Government gave the Reserve Bank multiple priorities which meant it was not solely focussed on keeping inflation at target.

“These measures will all help New Zealand families deal with the cost of living.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Smokefree Laws Debacle

The most charitable explanation for National’s behaviour over the smokefree legislation is that they have dutifully fulfilled the wishes of the Big Tobacco lobby and then cast around – incompetently, as it turns out - for excuses that might sell this health policy U-turn to the public. The less charitable view is that the government was being deliberately misleading. Are we to think Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a fool, or a liar? It seems rather early on in his term of office to be facing that unpleasant choice. Yet when Luxon (and senior MP Chris Bishop) tried to defend the indefensible with the same wildly inaccurate claim, there are not a lot of positive explanations left on the table.... More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

