Now, More Than Ever, We Must Whakamana Te Tiriti O Waitangi

The Green Party is urging the Government to recognise its commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi so our tamariki and mokopuna can grow up in an Aotearoa where their language is celebrated, their health is prioritised, and their whenua is protected.

"The incoming government's 100-day plan is a legislative assault that seeks to undo decades of progress for te reo Māori and Māori health, while undermining our nation's foundational document, Te Tiriti o Waitangi," says Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson.

"The government's plan to disestablish Te Aka Whai Ora - The Māori Health Authority, remove te reo Māori from all official documents, and diminish ambitions for Smokefree 2025 will have devastating impacts on the health and well-being of tangata whenua.

"We will not remain silent while this visionless government threatens to condemn Māori to poverty and poor health outcomes on our own whenua.

"Aotearoa can be a place where te reo Māori is celebrated, tangata whenua are supported to live long, healthy lives, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi is affirmed and embraced by everyone.

"The Green Party hears the pain and call to action of whānau across the motu, and we remain committed to upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi, affirming the tino rangatiratanga of whānau, hapū, and iwi over their whenua and taonga.

“We will continue to amplify your voices in the halls of power and advocate for a Tiriti-centric Aotearoa that serves everyone, not just the wealthy few," says Marama Davidson.

