Study Shows Need To Remove Distractions In Class

Thursday, 7 December 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government is committed to lifting school achievement in the basics and that starts with removing distractions so young people can focus on their learning, Education Minister Erica Stanford says.

The 2022 PISA results released this week found that Kiwi kids ranked 5th in the world for being distracted by digital devices, with around half of students reporting they become distracted in most or every lesson.

“These results reinforce our government’s focus on removing distractions like cellphone use in the classroom to ensure young people receive the quality education they deserve that lets them live the life that they want.

“There is clear evidence that removing distractions like cellphone use has a positive impact on student achievement and wellbeing, and the Government is wasting no time.

“In our first 100 days, we will ban cellphone use during the school day for all students so they can focus on their learning.

“New Zealand schools that have banned cell phone use, and overseas jurisdictions that have imposed bans, report better concentration and engagement in class, and have seen an improvement in achievement and wellbeing.

“This is just the first part of the Government’s plan to Teach the Basics Brilliantly and equip kids with the building blocks they need to achieve their potential.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Assault On Maori

This isn’t news, but the National-led coalition is mounting a sustained assault on Treaty rights and obligations. Audrey Young in the NZ Herald has compiled a useful list of the many ways Christopher Luxon plans to roll back the progress made in race relations over the past forty years. He has described yesterday’s nationwide protests by Maori as “pretty unfair.” Poor thing. More


 
 
Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More


Green Party: Petition To Save Oil & Gas Ban

“The new Government’s plan to expand oil and gas exploration is as dangerous as it is unscientific. Whatever you think about the new government, there is simply no mandate to trash the climate. We need to come together to stop them,” says James Shaw. More

PSA: MFAT Must Reverse Decision To Remove Te Reo

MFAT's decision to remove te reo from correspondence before new Ministers are sworn in risks undermining the important progress the public sector has made in honouring te Tiriti. "We are very disappointed in what is a backward decision - it simply seems to be a Ministry bowing to the racist rhetoric we heard on the election campaign trail," says Marcia Puru. More

