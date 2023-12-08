Ditching Paul Hunt A Good Start, But Not Enough To Fix The HRC

“The Justice Minister’s decision not to reappoint Paul Hunt is a good start, but doesn’t go far enough to acknowledge the Human Rights Commission’s rot,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson.

“Just this week the Human Rights Commission hired an additional high-paid chief executive and launched a new gold-plated ad campaign, pushing the ‘partnership’ Treaty interpretation and decrying pay gaps. The Commission is practically begging to be scrapped.”

“The Commission’s ‘must-do’ list could easily be mistaken for that of any left-wing action group. We’ve got no shortage of lefty lobby groups in New Zealand and ACT doesn’t see why taxpayers should fund an extra one.”

“The Commission is beyond salvage. It needs to be abolished, with its resources allocated to more worthy causes.”

