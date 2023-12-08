Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Ditching Paul Hunt A Good Start, But Not Enough To Fix The HRC

Friday, 8 December 2023, 12:44 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Justice Minister’s decision not to reappoint Paul Hunt is a good start, but doesn’t go far enough to acknowledge the Human Rights Commission’s rot,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson.

“Just this week the Human Rights Commission hired an additional high-paid chief executive and launched a new gold-plated ad campaign, pushing the ‘partnership’ Treaty interpretation and decrying pay gaps. The Commission is practically begging to be scrapped.”

“The Commission’s ‘must-do’ list could easily be mistaken for that of any left-wing action group. We’ve got no shortage of lefty lobby groups in New Zealand and ACT doesn’t see why taxpayers should fund an extra one.”

“The Commission is beyond salvage. It needs to be abolished, with its resources allocated to more worthy causes.”

Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website. If he did, Peters would find MFAT celebrating the 25th anniversary of how New Zealand alerted the rest of the world to the genocide developing in Rwanda. [...] How times have changed. In 2023, the government (and media) is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared to suggest that Gaza’s civilian population – already subjected to 16 years of an illegal embargo and living under apartheid laws - and who are now being herded together and slaughtered indiscriminately amid the destruction of their homes, schools, mosques and hospitals, are the victims of what amounts to a genocide...More


 
 
ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson. More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More

