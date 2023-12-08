Ditching Paul Hunt A Good Start, But Not Enough To Fix The HRC

“The Justice Minister’s decision not to reappoint
Paul Hunt is a good start, but doesn’t go far enough to
acknowledge the Human Rights Commission’s rot,” says ACT
MP Todd Stephenson.
“Just this week the Human Rights
Commission hired an additional high-paid chief executive and
launched a new gold-plated ad campaign, pushing the
‘partnership’ Treaty interpretation and decrying pay
gaps. The Commission is practically begging to be
scrapped.”
“The Commission’s ‘must-do’ list
could easily be mistaken for that of any left-wing action
group. We’ve got no shortage of lefty lobby groups in New
Zealand and ACT doesn’t see why taxpayers should fund an
extra one.”
“The Commission is beyond salvage. It
needs to be abolished, with its resources allocated to more
worthy
causes.”
