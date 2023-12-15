Attorney-General Appointed King’s Counsel

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced today the appointment of Attorney-General, Hon Judith Collins, as King’s Counsel.

“It is appropriate that the Attorney-General, as the senior law officer of the Crown, be appointed as King’s Counsel. This appointment is made with the Chief Justice’s concurrence.

“The Attorney-General, as first Law Officer, is recognised as a leader of the legal profession.

“Ms Collins’ appointment reflects her career achievements and the responsibility she holds on behalf of the Crown. I congratulate her on her appointment.”

As well as holding seven ministerial portfolios in the coalition Government, Ms Collins held a range of portfolios in the fifth National Government, including Police, Justice, Corrections and Revenue.

Prior to her election to Parliament in 2002, Ms Collins was a lawyer and company director. After being admitted to the Bar in 1981, she worked as a solicitor specialising in employment, property, commercial and tax law at a number of private firms. Ms Collins formed her own firm, Judith Collins & Associates, where she was a principal between 1990 and 2000. Between 2000 and 2002, she worked as special counsel for Minter Ellison Rudd Watts.

She was Chair of the Casino Control Authority (1999-2002), served as President of the Auckland District Law Society (1998-99) and Vice-President of the New Zealand Law Society (1999-2000).

