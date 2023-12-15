Attorney-General Appointed King’s Counsel

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced today the
appointment of Attorney-General, Hon Judith Collins, as
King’s Counsel.
“It is appropriate that the
Attorney-General, as the senior law officer of the Crown, be
appointed as King’s Counsel. This appointment is made with
the Chief Justice’s concurrence.
“The
Attorney-General, as first Law Officer, is recognised as a
leader of the legal profession.
“Ms Collins’
appointment reflects her career achievements and the
responsibility she holds on behalf of the Crown. I
congratulate her on her appointment.”
As well as
holding seven ministerial portfolios in the coalition
Government, Ms Collins held a range of portfolios in the
fifth National Government, including Police, Justice,
Corrections and Revenue.
Prior to her election to
Parliament in 2002, Ms Collins was a lawyer and company
director. After being admitted to the Bar in 1981, she
worked as a solicitor specialising in employment, property,
commercial and tax law at a number of private firms. Ms
Collins formed her own firm, Judith Collins &
Associates, where she was a principal between 1990 and 2000.
Between 2000 and 2002, she worked as special counsel for
Minter Ellison Rudd Watts.
She was Chair of the Casino
Control Authority (1999-2002), served as President of the
Auckland District Law Society (1998-99) and Vice-President
of the New Zealand Law Society
(1999-2000).
