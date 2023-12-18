Prime Minister To Travel To Australia

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Sydney on 20 December to meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“Prime Minister Albanese was one of the first international leaders I spoke with after the election, and I’m looking forward to ongoing discussions throughout my term as Prime Minister.

“The coalition Government will be engaging internationally with new urgency and intensity, to invest in relationships, increase prosperity and enhance our security.

“That starts with Australia, New Zealand’s most important partner and only ally. We are deeply connected on every level and on every issue and have strong people-to-people ties.

“New Zealand is committed to working together with Australia to support a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to discussing our close security and defence relationship.

“Our two economies are deeply interlinked, and we need greater focus on improving the business environment on both sides of the Tasman. I look forward to meeting with some key investors in New Zealand while I’m in Sydney, to hear how we can help them thrive.”

Mr Luxon says the discussions he has in Sydney will benefit all people across the trans-Tasman relationship.

