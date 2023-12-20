Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Economic Repair Job Begins

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister of Finance

· Opening of government books at HYEFU reveals shrunken surplus, bigger borrowing requirements, greater fiscal risks and higher debt than forecast in the pre-election update.

  • Coalition Government responds with urgent actions to deliver fiscal repair, safeguard frontline public services and provide cost of living relief.
  • $7.5 billion of net initial operating savings and additional revenue committed to over the forecast period with action underway to deliver additional reprioritisation ahead of the May Budget.

The coalition Government is taking immediate steps to strengthen New Zealand’s fragile economy, deliver cost of living relief and restore responsibility to the management of public finances, Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Today’s half-year economic and fiscal update lays bare the extent of Labour’s economic and fiscal vandalism.

“Labour inherited a growing economy, low government debt and surpluses into the future. Six years later, New Zealand is grappling with a toxic trio of high and sticky inflation, high interest rates and reduced economic output.

“Labour’s reckless approach of more tax, sky-high spending and heavy regulation has resulted in a cost-of-living crisis, financially-strained households and massive damage to the government books.

“The HYEFU, which was finalised on 24 November, records the state of the books prior to the new Government taking office and makes clear the scale of the financial challenges New Zealand faces.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The pre-election promise of a return to surplus in 2027 has shrunk from $2.1 billion to a wafer-thin $140 million; with deeper deficits necessitating the fifth consecutive increase to the Government borrowing programme, up by $7 billion more over the forecast period.

“In addition, the HYEFU records a greater number of fiscal risks compared with the pre-election update which, if left unaddressed, could further weaken the Government’s financial position. Risks include cost blow-outs in government infrastructure projects, unfunded commitments and policy programmes for which time-limited funding is set to expire.

“Today’s mini-Budget sets out the immediate steps the coalition Government is taking to strengthen New Zealand’s economy, repair public finances and deliver cost-of-living relief.

“It sets out immediate Government decisions delivering $7.47 billion of operating savings and additional revenue over the forecast period; reductions to potential fiscal risks and work to drive future savings, revenue and reprioritisation.

“It confirms time-critical changes to adjust benefits in line with inflation, to bring the bright-line time-period test for rental properties back to two years from 1 July 2024, and remove commercial building depreciation deductions. It also confirms an intention to increase interest deductibility for rental properties from April 2024 and restates a commitment to responsibly deliver income relief measures in next year’s Budget.

“Finally, the mini-Budget sets out the coalition Government’s plans to safeguard the responsible management of New Zealand’s finances for the longer-term with work to upgrade the Public Finance Act, provide better oversight of major spending projects and ensure better outcomes for Government spending.

“This mini-Budget draws a line under six years of economic mismanagement. Today our coalition Government starts a new chapter for New Zealand’s economy, with our focus on reducing cost of living pressures, delivering better value for public money and enabling private enterprise.

“There is much work ahead to clean up the mess that Labour left us, but Kiwis should approach Christmas knowing better economic management has well and truly arrived and lower taxes are on their way.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government’s Politics Of Nostalgia


There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 