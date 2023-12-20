Bad Planning Laws Scrapped Before Santa Comes Down The Chimney

Labour’s resource management regime has been scrapped
before Christmas, as promised in ACT’s coalition
agreement.
“Labour were never going to fix planning
bureaucracy by replacing 909 pages of legislation with 1003
pages,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“ACT has
always said Labour’s Natural and Built Environments Bill
is just the RMA in drag with an extra splash of
co-governance. It would have seen unelected bureaucrats and
iwi writing the rules on how you can and can’t use your
own land – and with no input from the landowners and
developers actually trying to get stuff done, that was a
recipe for more costs and less affordable
homes.”
“ACT’s coalition agreement secures a
commitment to replace the creaky old Resource Management Act
with a new regime premised on the enjoyment of property
rights as a guiding principle.”
“With the
appointment of Simon Court as Under-Secretary for RMA Reform
and Infrastructure, we’ll be working with Chris Bishop and
Simeon Brown to enable people to develop their property, and
to give councils the incentives and resources needed to
deliver infrastructure. That’s how we get back to building
like the boomers
did.”
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More
There’s a thin line between “conservative” and “reactionary.” The former strive to retain the best of current practice, while the latter want to pull everything down and revel in memories that have been marinated in nostalgia. Clearly, we’re being ruled by reactionaries. They seem motivated more by what they want to cancel and destroy than by what they have the desire (or the competence) to build. The abolition of Fair Pay Agreements has been a case in point. As an act of destruction, it ranks with the scrapping of the smokefree legislation... More
Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More