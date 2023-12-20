Over-promising Government Under Delivering For Aotearoa

Te Pāti Māori is labelling this government as one that has over promised and under delivered as it announces its mini budget of cut backs.

“The government have done the public dirty, over-promising and under delivering for those suffering hardship in a cost of living crisis,” said co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

“This budget again fails to acknowledge how tough people are finding it. It is simply a budget of cut backs to ensure they can look after their rich mates.

“The government had a chance to provide financial relief for those hard workers in need. This government hate the humble and struggling.

“As part of the cut backs, they’re reducing pay to exploit those in need. They’re giving cuts to landlords to make them rich, and cutting early childhood care for two year olds.

“They’re touting this budget like they’ve stumbled across a pot of gold under a rainbow.

I’m disgusted,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“This mini budget is a Christmas tree with no balls,” said co-leader Rawiri Waititi.

“Under Te Pāti Māori’s policy platform, we would have kept up to $6,520 in the pockets of those 3-million New Zealander’s earning less than $60-thousand per annum.

“This is a huge amount of relief to put kai on the table, put fuel in the car and maybe even put something under the Christmas tree. This is a mini budget that falls short, it’s a government dreaming of a white Christmas not a brown one.

“We would have a budget that would have removed GST off of all kai with immediate effect. Instead, and as expected, this government have no desire to put more money in the pockets of those in need,” said Waititi.

“Aotearoa need more than a 100-day plan. They needed to see a genuine effort to provide relief. The government have failed,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“Instead, they’ll tax those working, the needy and keep them smoking at the whim of rich lobbyists and the greed of the rich and wealthy.

“Te Pāti Māori will continue to propose transformational policy that will benefit those in need. We will hold the government accountable, and ensure this government is a one term flop.”

