Te Tai Tokerau MP Acknowledges Kelvin Davis For 12-years Service

Te Pāti Māori MP for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, is this morning acknowleding the announcement of the resignation of Kelvin Davis, and recognises his service to the rohe o Te Tai Tokerau and Aotearoa.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, MP for Te Tai Tokerau

“I have this morning spoken to Kelvin Davis and sent my best wishes in his new endeavours,” said Te Tai Tokerau MP, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi

“12-years service as a Member of Parliament, Minister and deputy leader is a huge commitment to your people.”

“For 9-years, the north have put their belief in Kelvin to create the best outcomes for our people and we thank him for his committment to the people of Te Tai Tokerau, te iwi Māori and Aotearoa.

“Kelvin has served the far-far-north with dedication. There is nothing more appropriate then returning home to be with your whānau and new mokopuna.

“Knowing when to call time is so hugely important to ensuring you’ve got the gas in the tank to do well by our people. Our whānau deserve the best version of you, particularly with a new government and it’s new agenda.

“I look forward to 2024 Waitangi celebrations. It will be a chance to formally recognise Kelvin and acknowledge the service he has given to our people,” concluded Kapa-Kingi.

