Te Tai Tokerau MP Acknowledges Kelvin Davis For 12-years Service
Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 3:40 pm Press Release: Te Pati Maori
Te Pāti Māori MP for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno
Kapa-Kingi, is this morning acknowleding the announcement of
the resignation of Kelvin Davis, and recognises his service
to the rohe o Te Tai Tokerau and Aotearoa.
Mariameno
Kapa-Kingi, MP for Te Tai Tokerau
“I
have this morning spoken to Kelvin Davis and sent my best
wishes in his new endeavours,” said Te Tai Tokerau MP,
Mariameno Kapa-Kingi
“12-years service as a Member
of Parliament, Minister and deputy leader is a huge
commitment to your people.”
“For 9-years, the
north have put their belief in Kelvin to create the best
outcomes for our people and we thank him for his committment
to the people of Te Tai Tokerau, te iwi Māori and
Aotearoa.
“Kelvin has served the far-far-north with
dedication. There is nothing more appropriate then returning
home to be with your whānau and new
mokopuna.
“Knowing when to call time is so hugely
important to ensuring you’ve got the gas in the tank to do
well by our people. Our whānau deserve the best version of
you, particularly with a new government and it’s new
agenda.
“I look forward to 2024 Waitangi
celebrations. It will be a chance to formally recognise
Kelvin and acknowledge the service he has given to our
people,” concluded
Kapa-Kingi.
