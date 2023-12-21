Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities Review Terms Of Reference Released

Housing Minister Chris Bishop has today released the Terms of Reference for the independent review into Kāinga Ora – Homes & Communities.

“These Terms of Reference, finalised in consultation with the Kāinga Ora Board, lay out the scope for the independent review which will be led by Sir Bill English,” Chris Bishop says.

“I am very concerned about Kāinga Ora’s financial performance and the impact that it – a government agency with assets worth $45 billion – has on New Zealand’s books.

“These Terms of Reference give the independent reviewers the scope they need to really get under the bonnet and find out what’s going on. They’ll be able to get the ‘warts and all’ view of Kāinga Ora’s finances, and that will help them make recommendations for improving the way Kāinga Ora builds and manages social houses and delivers value for taxpayers.

“I thank Sir Bill English, Simon Allen and Ceinwen McNeil for agreeing to undertake this important review, and I also thank the Kāinga Ora Board for their cooperation through the process.

“I look forward to receiving the review panel’s report in March 2024.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

