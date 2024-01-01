Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Zealand Dairy Products Can Now Enter China Duty-free

Monday, 1 January 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

All New Zealand dairy products are now able to enter China duty free, with the end of safeguard duties on milk powder starting, Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay says.

“In 2008, China agreed to remove all tariffs on dairy products in the New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA). With the safeguard duties on milk powder now removed as of 1 January 2024, this marks the final liberalisation of dairy access under the FTA.

“This is good news for our dairy sector. The removal of these remaining tariffs is expected to deliver additional annual tariff savings of approximately $350 million.”

“China is an important market for New Zealand exporters, accounting for 28 percent of our goods exports in 2022. New Zealand is also China’s largest supplier of dairy, providing high-quality products that people know and trust.

“The FTA continues to deliver benefit to the New Zealand economy and to underpin the New Zealand-China trade relationship.”

New Zealand’s network of FTAs currently in force covers two thirds of New Zealand’s exports. These provide trade depth and resilience as well as multiple market options for exporters.

New Zealand’s annual dairy exports to China have averaged 1.4 million tonnes (NZ$8 billion) each year over the past three years, around half of which was milk powder.

Find more information on the New Zealand-China FTA and how it benefits New Zealand businesses at mfat.govt.nz/chinafta.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



GUEST EDITORIAL - Eugene Doyle: Christ Is Born In Gaza

Why was the Little Baby Jesus born in a stable? Because the Israelis bombed all the houses. Truly. Every year Jesus is born, dies and is reborn. He is reborn into our world – that is part of what makes Christian symbology meaningful. This year Christ is a brown skinned Middle Eastern child about to be born in Gaza. More

Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 