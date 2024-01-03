New Year Honours List 2023

The New Zealand Order of Merit

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The New Zealand Order of Merit:

DNZM

To be Dames Companion of the said Order:

Ms Miranda Catherine Millais Harcourt, ONZM, of Wellington. For services to the screen industry and theatre.

Professor Farah Rangikoepa Palmer, ONZM, of Palmerston North. For services to sport, particularly rugby.

Dr Janice Claire Wright, of Christchurch. For services to the State and the environment.

KNZM

To be Knights Companion of the said Order:

Dr Ashley Robin Bloomfield, of Lower Hutt. For services to public health.

Mr Markus Dunajtschik, of Wellington. For services to philanthropy.

Dr Haare Mahanga Te Wehinga Williams, MNZM, JP, of Auckland. For services to Māori, literature and education.

CNZM

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr Michael Francis Barnett, ONZM, of Auckland. For services to business.

Mr Hamish Bryon Bond, MNZM, of Durham, North Carolina, United States of America. For services to rowing.

Dr Bruce Donald Campbell, of Kerikeri. For services to plant and food research.

Professor Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer, of Auckland. For services to ophthalmology.

Mrs Leigh Helen Gibbs, ONZM, of Nelson. For services to netball.

Mr Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell, MNZM, of Rotorua. For services to Māori and local government.

Mr Paul Te Poa Karoro Reginald Morgan, QSO, of Nelson. For services to Māori and business.

Mr Eric Gordon Murray, MNZM, of Cambridge. For services to rowing.

Emeritus Professor David Gerard Simmons, of Christchurch. For services to tourism and tertiary education.

Ms Kereyn Maree Smith, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to sports governance.

Ms Lisa Tumahai, of Hokitika. For services to Māori development.

The Honourable Mititaiagimene Young Vivian, of Hakupu, Niue. For services to Niue.

Mrs Kaa Kataraina Kathleen Williams, QSO, of Auckland. For services to Māori and education.

Mr Tawhirimatea Te Auripo Rewita Williams, MNZM, of Auckland. For services to Māori and education.

ONZM

To be Officers of the said Order:

Ms Michèle Edith A'Court, of Auckland. For services to the entertainment and comedy industries.

Mr Martin Ranfurly Bennett, of Putaruru. For services to the environment and the community.

Ms Elizabeth Anne Caldwell, of Wellington. For services to the arts.

Mr Barry John Clark, QSM, JP, of Kaiapoi. For services to the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association.

Dr Bruce Dudley Clarkson, of Hamilton. For services to ecological restoration.

Mr Grant Cleland, of Christchurch. For services to disabled people.

Mr Paul Daniel Coll, of Rijnsburg, The Netherlands. For services to squash.

Professor Emerita Jennie Lynne Connor, of Auckland. For services to alcohol harm reduction.

Mr John Terence Darby, of Wanaka. For services to wildlife conservation and science.

Mr Brian Patrick Donnelly, of Auckland. For services to social housing.

Deputy Commissioner Glenn Murray Dunbier, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Police and the community.

Mr Nathan Edward Fa'avae, of Upper Moutere. For services to adventure racing, outdoor education and the Pacific community.

Mr David Rodney Fane, of Auckland. For services to the performing arts.

Mr Grahame Boston Fong, of Auckland. For services to powerlifting.

Dr Natalie Joan Gauld, of Auckland. For services to pharmacy and health.

Mrs Joanne Lisa Gibbs, of Auckland. For services to public health.

Ms Cindy Leigh Johns, of New Plymouth. For services to people with learning disabilities.

Mr Ian Keith MacEwan, of Napier. For services to addiction services.

Ms Beryl Te Haumihiata Mason, of Tāneatua. For services to Māori language education.

Mr Waihaere Joseph Mason, MNZM, of Nelson. For services to Māori and education.

Professor Rangiānehu Matamua, of Hamilton. For services to Māori astronomy.

Ms Anita Jane Mazzoleni, of Cambridge. For services to corporate governance.

Mr Bernard Joseph McKone, of Cromwell. For services to the pharmaceutical sector.

Ms Janine Rania Morrell-Gunn, of Christchurch. For services to children's television and the community.

Mr Don Edward Mortensen, of Christchurch. For services to the prevention of sexual harm.

Ms Pānia Christine Papa, of Auckland. For services to Māori language education and broadcasting.

Mr Khoa Dang (Mitchell) Pham, of Auckland. For services to the technology sector and New Zealand-Asia relations.

Professor Edwina Pio, of Auckland. For services to ethnic communities.

Ms Christine Anne Rogan, of Auckland. For services to alcohol harm reduction.

Ms Nicola Maree Smith-Guerin, of Auckland. For services to anaesthesiology.

Dr Apisalome Sikaidoka Talemaitoga, of Auckland. For services to health and the Pacific community.

Ms Lisa-Jane Taouma, of Auckland. For services to Pacific arts and the screen industry.

Mr Charles Richard Veitch, of Auckland. For services to wildlife conservation.

Dr Kathleen Joy Walker, of Nelson. For services to wildlife conservation.

Mr Peter Muru Edward Walters, of Auckland. For services to touch rugby.

Ms Paula Mapuna Werohia-Lloyd, of Tauranga. For services to Māori and business.

Mr Kenneth Michael Williams, of Auckland. For services to governance and the community.

Ms Te Puea Pekerangi Eileen Winiata, of Auckland. For services to Māori and health.

MNZM

To be Members of the said Order:

Dr Hafsa Ahmed, of Lincoln. For services to ethnic communities and women.

Ms Wendy Allison, of Featherston. For services to drug harm reduction.

Dr John Douglas Armstrong, of Rotorua. For services to Māori health.

Mr David Wallace Bain, of Rotorua. For services to health and the community.

Ms Priscilla June Baken, of Feilding. For services to midwifery.

Dr Timothy Robert Bevin, of Napier. For services to health.

Mr Carlton Paul Bidois, of Tauranga. For services to the environment and Māori-Crown relations.

Mrs Hoana Mere Burgman, of Kaiapoi. For services to Māori and environmental governance.

Dr Heather Anne Came-Friar, of Auckland. For services to Māori, education and health.

Mr Malcolm James Campbell, of Kawerau. For services to local government and the community.

Mr Lloyd Russell Chapman, of Ōtaki. For services to the community and heritage rose preservation.

Mr David Christopher Chapple, of Palmerston North. For services to the community and heritage preservation.

Mr Brian Raymond Coffey, of Lower Hutt. For services to people with disabilities.

Dr Gina Annette Cole, of Auckland. For services to literature.

Ms Catherine Mary Cornish, of Auckland. For services to the performing arts.

Mrs Carlotta Brigid Dann, of Wellington. For services to addiction advocacy.

Professor Christine Margaret Davies, of Auckland. For services to education.

Ms Dale Winifred Farrar, of Wellington. For services to the State.

Father Paulo Sagato Filoialii, of Christchurch. For services to the Pacific community.

Mr Bruce James Ford, JP, of Stewart Island. For services to the community.

Ms Ruth Beatrice Gerzon, of Whakatāne. For services to community development and social justice.

Mr Tony John Gray, JP, of Nelson. For services to education.

Mr Albert Christopher Grinter, of Rotorua. For services to education and Māori.

Mr Phillip Ross Halse, of Whangārei. For services to local government and the community.

Mr Sefita 'Alofi Hao'uli, of Auckland. For services to Tongan and Pacific communities.

Ms Christina Angela Hape, of Hastings. For services to Māori and governance.

Mrs Anna Maree Harrison, of Auckland. For services to netball and volleyball.

Mr Ian Robert Archibald Hastie, of Upper Hutt. For services to education.

Mr Paul Leslie Hodge, JP, of Hamilton. For services to the hospitality industry.

Mr John Maxwell Inger, of Morrinsville. For services to education.

Miss Dayle Olive Jackson, of Wellington. For services to education and sport.

Ms Penelope Jane Jackson, of Tauranga. For services to art crime research and visual arts.

Mr Mohamed Abdi Jama, of Christchurch. For services to the Muslim community.

Mrs Tina Maria Jones, of Auckland. For services to suicide prevention and mental health.

Ms Lakiloko Tepae Keakea, of Auckland. For services to Tuvaluan art.

Ms Marilyn Rhonda Kohlhase, of Auckland. For services to Pacific arts and education.

Ms Debra Joy Lampshire, of Auckland. For services to mental health.

Dr Alana Marissa Lopesi, of Eugene, Oregon, United States of America. For services to the arts.

Mr Stanislaw Manterys, of Lower Hutt. For services to refugees and the Polish community.

Dr Paul Allan Maunder, of Blackball. For services to the arts and the community.

Mrs Felorini Ruta McKenzie, of Christchurch. For services to Pacific education.

Mr Richard Mark McNamara, of Blenheim. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and emergency management.

Senior Sergeant Clifford Gordon Metcalfe, of Whangārei. For services to the New Zealand Police and Search and Rescue.

Ms Betty-Anne Maryrose Monga, of Auckland. For services to music.

Mrs Henriette Michel Nakhle, QSM, of Auckland. For services to the Lebanese community.

Mrs Melony Robin O'Connor, of Lower Hutt. For services to basketball.

Mrs Jocelyn Jane O'Donnell, of Invercargill. For services to business and community development.

Mr Sullivan Luao Paea, of Auckland. For services to youth.

Mr Corey Nathan Peters, of Wanaka. For services to sit-skiing.

Mr Nico Porteous, of Wanaka. For services to snow sports.

Mr Russell John Postlewaight, of Porirua. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mrs Rita Keka Powick, of Picton. For services to Māori, education and governance.

Ms Shirleen Vinita Lata Prasad, of Auckland. For services to addiction services and the South Asian community.

Mrs Helen Ngairie Rasmussen, of Hokitika. For services to Māori and conservation.

Ms Rosanna Marie Raymond, of Auckland. For services to Pacific art.

Ms Bonnie Jane Robinson, of Auckland. For services to seniors and social services.

Mr Christopher Stephen Rooney, of Auckland. For services to education.

Mr Reweti Ratu Ropiha, of Gisborne. For services to Māori health.

Ms Zoi Katherine Sadowski-Synnott, of Wanaka. For services to snow sports.

Mrs Jennifer Robyn Shattock, QSM, JP, of Tokoroa. For services to local government and economic development.

Ms Sarah (Sally) Margaret Shaw, of Whakatāne. For services to nursing.

Dr Gregory Howard Sherley, of Paraparaumu. For services to conservation.

Dr Jane Elizabeth Skeen, of Auckland. For services to children with cancer.

Mrs Cheryl Smith, of Kaikohe. For services to rugby.

Ms Margaret Teresa Tai Rākena, of Christchurch. For services to victims of sexual violence and the community.

Mr John Maxwell Tait, of Kaikōura. For services to education and Māori.

Dr Amama Bagem Thornley, of Christchurch. For services to health.

Mr Charles Beswick Wilkinson, of New Plymouth. For services to arts governance and the community.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2022.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The New Zealand Order of Merit.

The Queen's Service Order

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following appointments to The Queen's Service Order:

QSO

To be Companions of the said Order:

Mr John Robert Dobson, of Hamilton. For services to people with disabilities.

Dr Caroline Ann McElnay, of Napier. For services to public health.

Mr Kura Te Rangi Moeahu, of Lower Hutt. For services to Māori and the arts.

Mr Hayden Paul Waretini Wano, of New Plymouth. For services to Māori health.

The Queen's Service Medal

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mrs Naomi Ruth Baker-Wenley, of Havelock North. For services to opera.

Mrs Margaret Anne Bourke, of Masterton. For services to the community.

Mr Rodger Henry Brickland, of Auckland. For services to athletics.

Mr Brendan Sean Butler, of Waipawa. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mr Geoffrey Denis Clews, of Auckland. For services to the arts and the community.

Mr Maurice James Cowie, of Omarama. For services to Search and Rescue.

Mr Trevor Michael Crosbie, JP, of Ngaruawahia. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

Mrs Rosemary Jane Ensor, of Hanmer Springs. For services to the community.

Mrs Kinaua Bauriri Ewels, of Auckland. For services to the Kiribati community.

Mrs Lynore Ann Farry, of Dunedin. For services to the community.

Mr George Rafton Flavell, of Auckland. For services to Māori culture and heritage preservation.

Mr Matthew Vincent Frost, of Wellington. For services to people with autism.

Mr Galumalemana Fetaiaimauso Marion Galumalemana, of Auckland. For services to the Pacific community.

Mr James William Gordon, of Hokitika. For services to the community.

Ms Hana Melania Halalele, of Oamaru. For services to Pacific health.

Mr Clyde Harris Hamilton, of Auckland. For services to the community and heritage preservation.

Mrs Afife Skafi Harris, of Dunedin. For services to migrant communities.

Mrs Eileen Margaret Jean Harvey-Thawley, of Mapua. For services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community.

Mr James Richard Strachan Higham, of Dunedin. For services to rugby and education.

Mrs Barbara Noeline Jeffries, of Hamilton. For services to equestrian sport and war commemoration.

Mrs Judith Ann Johnson, JP, of Timaru. For services as a Justice of the Peace.

Mrs Teurukura Tia Kekena, of Porirua. For services to the Cook Islands and Pacific communities.

Mrs Carol Anne Martin, of Hokitika. For services to the community and netball.

Mr Kevin James McComb, of Whakatāne. For services to cycling.

Ms Agnes (Nancy) McCulloch McShane, of Christchurch. For services to women and pay equity.

Mrs Karen Anne Morris, of Cambridge. For services to the community.

Mr Kenneth Michael Morris, of Cambridge. For services to the community.

Mr Nanai Pati Muaau, of Lower Hutt. For services to Pacific health.

Mr Euon Graham Murrell, JP, of Porirua. For services to the community.

Reverend Woo Taek Nam, of Auckland. For services to the Korean community.

Mr Lomia Kaipati Semaia Naniseni, of Auckland. For services to the Tokelau community.

Mr James Allan Ngarewa, JP, of Patea. For services to the community and education.

Mr Gavin Russell Alan Nicol, of Ōpōtiki. For services to veterans.

Mrs Yong Rahn Park, of Auckland. For services to the Korean community.

Ms Linda Susan Rutland, of Christchurch. For services to the community.

Mr Ma'a Brian Sagala, of Auckland. For services to Pacific communities.

Ms Mamaitaloa Sagapolutele, of Rolleston. For services to education and the Pacific community.

Mr Ian Rankin Smith, JP, of Gisborne. For services to civil defence and the community.

Mrs Patricia Isabel Smith, of Carterton. For services to the community.

Mr Donald Bruce Thomas, of Auckland. For services to the community and the legal profession.

Mrs Muriel Patricia Tondi, of Tauranga. For services to the Italian community and language education.

Mrs Mavis Emlen Tweedie, of Havelock North. For services to the community.

Mr Kevin Victor Watkins, of Hastings. For services to the community and New Zealand-China relations.

Ms Helen Whittaker, of Whangārei. For services to art and the community.

Mr Robin Young, of Auckland. For services to the community.

Honorary

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following Honorary awards of The Queen's Service Medal:

QSM

Mrs Tofilau Nina Kirifi-Alai, of Auckland. For services to education and the Pacific community.

Tuifa'asisina Kasileta Maria Lafaele, of Auckland. For services to Pacific health.

Mrs Nemai Divuluki Vucago, of Auckland. For services to Fijian and Pacific communities.

Mrs Kyo Jin Yun, of Christchurch. For services to the Korean community.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2022.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Secretary and Registrar, The Queen's Service Order.

The New Zealand Antarctic Medal

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following award of The New Zealand Antarctic Medal:

NZAM

Mr Nigel John Watson, of Christchurch. For services to Antarctic heritage preservation.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2022.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Clerk of the Executive Council.

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

The King has been pleased, on the celebration of the New Year, to make the following awards of The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration:

DSD

Captain Brendon John Clark, of Auckland. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Serviceman L. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Sergeant Hayden Peter Smith, of Wellington. For services to the New Zealand Defence Force.

Dated at Wellington this 31st day of December 2022.

RACHEL HAYWARD, Clerk of the Executive Council.

© Scoop Media

