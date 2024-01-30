Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
James Shaw Announces Resignation

Tuesday, 30 January 2024, 10:38 am
Press Release: Green Party

Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill.

“It has been the privilege of my lifetime to serve as New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister for the last six years and as Green Party Co-leader for nearly nine. It has been an honour to serve alongside my Co-leader, Hon Marama Davidson, her predecessor Metiria Turei, and an extraordinary Caucus of Green MPs, staff, party officials and volunteers,” says James Shaw.

“I’m very proud of what the Green Party has achieved over the last eight years. I would like to thank Green Party members and supporters for their incredible hard work and support over that time.

“In 2017, the Greens became a party of government, with ministers, for the first time. We also made political history by increasing our support at the end of each of our two terms - a feat no other government support partner had achieved.

“In Government, we passed the landmark Zero Carbon Act with unanimous support across Parliament, becoming one of the first countries in the world to place the Paris Agreement’s 1.5’C target in national legislation.

“It is especially gratifying to see the Zero Carbon Act survive its first change of government. New Zealand can be proud that it has an enduring climate change framework, with long-term targets and institutions that will guide us over several decades and changes of government.

“Returning to Opposition, the Green Party now has the largest Caucus of MPs we’ve ever had, including three electorates for the first time.

“It has taken many thousands of people, in all walks of life, to achieve what we have over the near decade I’ve been Co-leader, and I would like to thank every single one of you.

“Our historic election result in 2023 ushered in a new era for the Green Party. Now is the time for a new Co-leader to work alongside Marama to take this new Caucus into the future.

“The Green Party will continue to lead the fight to stop the climate crisis, restore and protect our wildernesses and wildlife, eliminate poverty, and honour Te Tiriti,” says James Shaw.

Gordon Campbell: On Wasting Money On Defence, And Melanie, RIP


On the weekend, the government signalled once again that “ bold” and “brave” decisions were looming on Defence. That’s political code for lavish spending on weapons systems while essential social services are being cut. The rationale for spending on armaments is to combat a phantom threat from China. Yet the available evidence shows that the West already enjoys crushing military superiority over China. Moreover, the evidence from war gaming to economic modelling shows that China would lose more than it could possibly gain from any military conflict in the region...
More

 
 

Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


