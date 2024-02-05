One Year On, NZ Appeals For Release Of Phillip Mehrtens

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has appealed to those
holding New Zealand pilot Phillip Mehrtens in remote Papua,
Indonesia, to release him immediately.
Phillip
Mehrtens was taken hostage a year ago on 7 February in Paro,
Papua, while providing vital air links and supplies to
remote communities.
“We strongly urge those holding
Phillip to release him immediately and without harm. His
continued detention serves the interests of no one,” Mr
Peters said.
“We know that just before Christmas
Phillip was able to contact some friends and family to
assure them that he is alive and well, however we are still
concerned at the length of time he has been
held.”
For the last year, a wide range of New
Zealand Government agencies has been working extensively
with Indonesian authorities and others towards securing
Phillip’s release. The response, led by the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs and Trade, has also been supporting his
family.
“Let me be absolutely clear. There can never
be any justification for hostage taking.”
Mr Peters
said he had spoken with the Mehrtens family recently, and
assured them the Government was exploring all avenues to
bring Phillip home.
“They have requested privacy and
I’d ask that their wishes are
respected.”
