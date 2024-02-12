Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working
New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence and restore the
Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May,
Finance Minister Nicola Willis says.
The plans will be
announced in the Budget which is currently being developed
by Ministers.
“The last government’s mismanagement
of the economy and the Crown’s finances has left a legacy
of high inflation, reduced spending power for New Zealanders
and wasteful expenditure,” Nicola Willis
says.
“This coalition Government is focusing on
putting more money in people’s pockets, delivering better
value for public money and enabling private
enterprise.
“Undoing the damage done by Labour will
take time, but New Zealanders can be confident that the
country is now on the right track.”
The
Government’s Budget priorities will be set out in the
Budget Policy Statement which will be delivered on 27
March.
Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be... More
