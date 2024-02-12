Three Waters Repeal A Victory For Local Control

“The announcement of legislation to repeal Three Waters is symbolic of a broader change in direction, away from the centralising instincts of Labour and back toward empowering local communities,” says ACT Infrastructure and Local Government spokesman Cameron Luxton.

“We all know status quo isn’t up to scratch, but Labour’s bureaucratic, co-governed regime was never the answer. Three Waters would have been great for middle-managers but a disaster for water users, with layers and layers of bureaucracy separating decisionmakers from the people.”

“ACT’s coalition agreement delivered the stop-work notice to the Three Waters workstream. We’ve also committed the Government to instituting long-term city and regional infrastructure deals, empowering local authorities to use public-private partnerships and tolling to fund their own infrastructure – including the pipes.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

