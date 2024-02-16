Have Your Say On The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (Improving Mental Health Outcomes) Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Health Committee is calling for
public submissions on the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures)
(Improving Mental Health Outcomes) Amendment Bill.
The
bill would amend the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022. It
would define the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission as a
“health entity” under the Act. It would also require the
Minister of Health to prepare and determine a Mental Health
and Wellbeing Strategy. The purpose of the Strategy would be
to provide a framework to guide health entities for the
long-term improvement of mental health and addiction
outcomes.
Tell the Health Committee what you
think
Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on
Thursday, 28 March 2024.
