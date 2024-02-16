Have Your Say On The Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (Improving Mental Health Outcomes) Amendment Bill

The Chairperson of the Health Committee is calling for public submissions on the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) (Improving Mental Health Outcomes) Amendment Bill.

The bill would amend the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Act 2022. It would define the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission as a “health entity” under the Act. It would also require the Minister of Health to prepare and determine a Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy. The purpose of the Strategy would be to provide a framework to guide health entities for the long-term improvement of mental health and addiction outcomes.

Tell the Health Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

For more details about the bill:

