Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago.

“I am extremely grateful for the privilege of being a Member of Parliament for the last 15 years. The opportunity to represent the people of Wellington Central, and to be a Minister has been an enormous honour,” Grant Robertson said.

“The chance to make a positive difference in the lives of New Zealanders in this way is not afforded to many people. I have given absolutely everything I have had to these roles, but now is the right time for me to move on to a new set of opportunities and challenges.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me over these last fifteen years. As MPs and Ministers we are blessed with extraordinary people who give time and energy to us. I am especially grateful to those who I worked directly with in my electorate, Parliamentary and Ministerial offices – top class people who so often went above and beyond the call of duty.

“I want to acknowledge the wider Labour whānau and my Parliamentary colleagues over 15 years for their support. In particular, my friend the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern who led our country through the unchartered waters of a terrorist attack and a global pandemic.

“I was so fortunate to serve alongside Jacinda and Chris Hipkins as Prime Ministers and have huge admiration for how they performed their roles. I know I leave a Labour Caucus in good heart, with strong leadership and a clear focus on the issues that matter to New Zealanders.

“I also want to acknowledge the support of friends and family. The life of a politician’s family is far from easy as they are caught in the crossfire of politics. To Alf and the rest of my family I am so humbled by your love and support for which I can never thank you enough.

“I will have more to say in my valedictory speech about the time I have spent in Parliament, but I am immensely proud of the work that we did, guiding New Zealand through the global pandemic to save lives and livelihoods, focusing our work on improving the wellbeing of our people and addressing long standing social and environmental issues.

“The role of Vice Chancellor at the University of Otago is a very special one to me. The University gave me such a fantastic start in my life and career, and the opportunity to give back is an exciting prospect.

“The staff at the University are incredible. The work they do teaching and researching and running the University is world class. I am relishing the opportunity to work with them, iwi, students, alumni and friends of Otago to build on 154 years of excellence and make everyone in the community proud of this institution.

“There is no doubt that there are challenges ahead for Otago and the wider tertiary sector, but I am looking forward to being a constructive player in addressing those for the good of all New Zealanders,” Grant Robertson said.

Grant Robertson will finish at Parliament in late March, before taking a break, and will start at the University of Otago in July. His place in Parliament will be taken by the next person on Labour’s list, former New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett.

