Statement From The Co-leaders Of The Green Party On The Death Of Efeso Collins

It is with profound shock and sadness that we can confirm that Green Party MP Efeso Collins has died.

“We are absolutely devastated. A beautiful family has lost a dedicated father, husband, and community leader.

“The news today has come as a profound shock to everyone, and our absolute priority is to Efeso’s wife and young girls.

“Aotearoa and the Green Party have lost one of the kindest, most dedicated champions of fairness and equality.

“Efeso collapsed while taking part in the ChildFund Water Run in Auckland. ChildFund works to bring safe, clean drinking water to children in the Pacific and was a cause close to Efeso’s heart.

“The on-site medical team immediately went to Efeso’s aid and did everything they could to revive him. We are grateful to them for acting so fast. Our thoughts are with them and everyone at ChildFund - the volunteers and staff - whose work Efeso admired so much.

“Efeso devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met, including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family. He held the deepest respect of the members of all political parties and communities.

“We will continue to aspire to the dedication and commitment Efeso showed to always put the greater good above our own. He showed us what that means every single day.

“We will miss Efeso dearly, but celebrate with gratitude the contribution he has made to Aotearoa.

“We ask that the privacy of his family be respected above all, in their time of loss.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

