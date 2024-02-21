Labour Saddened By News Of Fa’anānā Efeso Collins

The Labour Party is devastated by news of Green MP and
long-time Labour member Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, who died
during a charity event this morning.
“I first met
Efeso when he was President of the Auckland Student
Association in 1999. We connected because of shared values,
a love for New Zealand as a country that supports and
embraces all people,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins
said.
“Efeso was a member of the Labour Party for a
long time and stood for the Party several times. I have deep
respect for him and his politics and am saddened by the news
today.”
Labour’s Pacific Caucus members are also
in mourning.
“Many of us worked or studied with
Efeso over several decades. Efeso was a passionate advocate
for our community and a role model for the people of South
Auckland and New Zealand’s Pacific community,” deputy
Labour Leader Carmel Sepuloni said.
“We are thinking
of Efeso’s wife and his two beautiful daughters, his wider
whānau, friends and community. The loss of this courageous
man will be felt by so many.
“This has deeply
affected us as a Labour Party, our Pacific caucus members
and MPs across
Parliament.”
