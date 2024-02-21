Labour Saddened By News Of Fa’anānā Efeso Collins

The Labour Party is devastated by news of Green MP and long-time Labour member Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, who died during a charity event this morning.

“I first met Efeso when he was President of the Auckland Student Association in 1999. We connected because of shared values, a love for New Zealand as a country that supports and embraces all people,” Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said.

“Efeso was a member of the Labour Party for a long time and stood for the Party several times. I have deep respect for him and his politics and am saddened by the news today.”

Labour’s Pacific Caucus members are also in mourning.

“Many of us worked or studied with Efeso over several decades. Efeso was a passionate advocate for our community and a role model for the people of South Auckland and New Zealand’s Pacific community,” deputy Labour Leader Carmel Sepuloni said.

“We are thinking of Efeso’s wife and his two beautiful daughters, his wider whānau, friends and community. The loss of this courageous man will be felt by so many.

“This has deeply affected us as a Labour Party, our Pacific caucus members and MPs across Parliament.”

