Finalists Of Ahuwhenua Trophy Announced

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka announced the two finalists for this year’s Ahuwhenua Trophy at Parliament yesterday.

“I am pleased to see such a high calibre of Māori dairy farms featured as finalists this year,” Mr Potaka says.

The finalists for 2024 are:

Wairarapa Moana ki Pouakani

Whakatōhea Māori Trust Board

“The Ahuwhenua Trophy is the most prestigious award in Māori farming. The trophy celebrates excellence in New Zealand’s important pastoral and horticultural sectors.

“I want to mihi to our finalists who genuinely exemplify excellence in the dairy sector and, through their innovation and hard work, are inspiring the next generation of Māori farmers.

“Māori farming is a critical anchor of the Māori economy and a powerful driver of the New Zealand economy.

“I’m particularly proud of the way so many Māori farmers balance economic benefit with sustainable environmental protection.

“This balance helps to provide jobs for communities as well as kaitiakitanga in the guardianship of whenua for our tamariki, rangatahi and future generations,” Mr Potaka says.

The Ahuwhenua Trophy is in its 91st year and showcases the enormous contribution that Māori agribusinesses make to regional communities, as well as domestic and international markets.

