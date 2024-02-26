Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Northland Open For Business As Critical Works To Repair SH1 Brynderwyn Hills Begin

Monday, 26 February 2024, 12:01 pm
Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Government is encouraging New Zealanders to support, visit, and explore Northland, as the closure and detour of SH1 at the Bryderwyn Hills begins, and critical repair work by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) gets underway, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Many regions across the country suffered extensive and devastating damage from Cyclone Gabrielle, the Auckland Anniversary floods, and Cyclone Hale. Those weather events caused severe under and over-slips on SH1 at the Bryderwyn Hills and NZTA need to get in there to ensure final repairs can be completed,” Mr Brown says.

The planned closures of SH1 Brynderwyn Hills will run from 26 February to 27 March, open from 28 March to 2 April for the Easter period, then close again from 3 April to 13 May.

“Full closures are never done lightly. We know they are incredibly disruptive and frustrating for local communities, businesses, drivers, and freight vehicles. But this repair work is critical to ensure the corridor is resilient to future events in the short to medium-term, while the Government prioritises planning for the long-term future alternative route in line with the National-NZ First Coalition agreement.

“NZTA will be working hard to complete these repair works as quickly and safely as possible, with crews working day and night, seven days a week. They’ll also be utilising key staff from the highly successful SH25a project, to ensure lessons learnt there are put into practice and help minimise the length of disruption.

“While these repair works get underway, we’re reminding everyone that Northland is open for business, and we encourage all New Zealanders to visit and explore everything that the beautiful Northland region has to offer.

“NZTA is supporting Northland’s Economic Development Agency, Northland Inc., with a targeted campaign to ensure their ‘open for business’ message gets out as far and wide as possible.

“Local businesses are encouraged to get in touch and partner with Northland Inc. to collaborate on joint promotions, events, or marketing activities that amplify the campaign messages.”

The campaign will run throughout the duration of the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills closure works from February to May 2024.

