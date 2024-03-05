ACC Board And Deputy Chair Appointed

Minister for ACC Matt Doocey is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Tracey Batten as Chair and Mr David Hunt as Deputy Chair to the Board of ACC.

“Both appointments will maintain strong leadership and governance to lead ACC into the future.

“Dr Batten was appointed to the Board in February 2019 and elevated to Deputy Chair in January 2022. Over this time, she has developed the confidence of both the Board and ACC’s executive leadership team.

“Dr Batten has sound governance experience and holds a number of director roles in New Zealand and Australia. Her background in managing large, complex hospital groups and operating in heavily regulated industries, provides significant value to the ACC Board,” Mr Doocey says.

“Mr Hunt was appointed to the Board in 2021 and has previous governance experience developed in directorships with a number of diverse public and private sector companies.

“Mr Hunt has held a number of senior executive roles, including CE of Contact Energy Ltd, was previously an Economic Advisor with the Treasury and Economic Counsellor London for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade,” Mr Doocey says.

