Minister Appoints New NZTA Chair

Former Transport Minister and CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber Hon Simon Bridges has been appointed as the new Board Chair of the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) for a three-year term, Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced today.

“Simon brings extensive experience and knowledge in transport policy and governance to the role. He will have a strong focus on delivery and outcomes and ensure that NZTA is working to implement the Government Policy Statement on land transport, which will provide the infrastructure New Zealanders need,” Mr Brown says.

“Transport is a critical part of the Government’s plan for economic growth and productivity, and I look forward to working closely with Simon over the coming years to deliver the Government’s transport objectives.

“I would like to thank Cassandra Crowley for stepping in as Acting Chair of the NZTA over the past three months. Her strong leadership, advice and support have been invaluable during this transitional period.”

Simon Bridges has been the CEO of the Auckland Business Chamber since 2022. Following a successful legal career, Mr Bridges was elected to Parliament in 2008, representing the Tauranga electorate until his retirement in 2022. Throughout his political career, Mr Bridges held a variety of ministerial portfolios including Transport, Economic Development, and Communications.

Note to editors

Hon Simon Bridges will join Cassandra Crowley (Deputy Chair), David Smol, Catherine Taylor, Victoria Carter, John Bridgman, Hon Tracey Martin and Ngarimu Blair on the NZTA Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

