Parliament

Government Lowering Building Costs

Tuesday, 12 March 2024, 9:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Chris Penk

Minister for Building and Construction

The Coalition Government is beginning its fight to lower building costs and reduce red tape by exempting minor building work from paying the building levy, says Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk.

“Currently, any building project worth $20,444 including GST or more is subject to the building levy which is paid at $1.75 per $1,000 of building work value.

“Cabinet has agreed that from 1 July this year, all projects under $65,000 including GST will be exempt from paying the levy delivering a meaningful and welcomed savings for Kiwi families.

“This change will reduce unnecessary red tape and mean Kiwis making small improvements to their homes, such as bathroom or kitchen renovations will save up to $113.

“Building costs are too high and have risen 41.3 per cent since 2019. Analysis shows it is around 50 per cent more expensive to build a standalone house in New Zealand than in Australia – this must change.

“High construction costs have made it harder for families to get into their first home and has exacerbated New Zealand’s housing crisis.

“This week Cabinet has agreed to an ambitious work programme in building and construction to reduce building costs, streamline the building consent system and make it easier to build.

“Today’s change is a small step in the Government’s plan to tackle sky-high construction costs and deliver the affordable homes that Kiwis deserve.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Government's Fast Track To Trashing The Environment


With Shane Jones as the watchdog, who needs predators? Mining on DOC land now seems to be a fait accompli. Plainly, New Zealand's conservation estate is now open for business, regardless of the impact on the environment and on the endangered species for whom DOC land used to provide a final refuge. Regional Development, Oceans, Fisheries and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones will be one of the three Ministers who will be given the unbridled power to decide which development projects get the go-ahead, regardless of their environmental impact...
More


 
 


Government: One-stop Shop Major Projects On The Fast Track
The Coalition Government's new one-stop-shop fast track consenting regime for regional and national projects of significance will cut red tape and make it easier for New Zealand to build the infrastructure and major projects needed to get the country moving again...

ALSO:


Government: GPS 2024: Over $20 Billion To Get Transport Back On Track
Transport Minister Simeon Brown has released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on Land Transport, outlining the Coalition Government's plan to build and maintain a transport system that enables people to get to where they need to go quickly and safely...

ALSO:

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. "The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said...


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996...

